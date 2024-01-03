Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 Baltimore Ravens (13-3) +325 After a 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Lamar Jackson wrapped up the MVP with five passing touchdowns. The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through Baltimore.

2 San Francisco 49ers (12-4) +200 After the embarrassing Ravens lost, the San Francisco 49ers bounced back with a 27-10 win over the Commanders. With the Cardinals win over the Eagles, the 49ers secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Expect most of the backups to play for San Francisco in Week 18.

3 Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

+850 Controversies aside, the Cowboys deserve credit for defeating the Detroit Lions. However, Mike McCarthy did everything in his power to lose that game. It likely won’t matter in the Wild Card Round, but McCarthy’s coaching deficiencies could prevent the Cowboys from reaching the conference championship.

4 Detroit Lions (11-5)

+2200 The Detroit Lions got screwed. There’s no other way to say it. The refs made a massive mistake that cost the Lions the lead. That being said, Dan Campbell should’ve attempted the extra point after the penalty. Matthew Stafford might be coming to Detroit in the Wild Card Round.

5 Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

+1200 Things have gone from bad to worse for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Arizona Cardinals upset Philly, which may cost the Eagles the division. If the Cowboys win on Sunday, the Eagles will be the No. 5 seed. If the Eagles get upset in the Wild Card Round, could Nick Sirianni get fired?

6 Buffalo Bills (10-6)

+800 The Buffalo Bills won their fourth straight game in Week 17, beating the Patriots 27-21. With their win, the Bills now have a chance to win the AFC East and No. 2 seed with a win over the Dolphins. However, the Bills could miss the playoffs with a loss and a Steelers win.

7 Miami Dolphins (11-5)

+1400 The Miami Dolphins are fading fast at the worst time of the year. Not only did Miami lose to the Ravens, but they lost Bradley Chubb (torn ACL) for the rest of the season. Even if Miami loses to Buffalo, they will be in the playoffs. However, a loss means the Dolphins play the Chiefs in Kansas City in the Wild Card Round.

8 Cleveland Browns (11-5)

+2800 What a season it’s been for the Cleveland Browns, who clinched the No. 5 seed with their win over the New York Jets in Week 17. Joe Flacco is the Comeback Player of the Year, and Kevin Stefanski is the Coach of the Year. The Browns will be favored in the Wild Card Round.

9 Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)

+950 Thanks to six field goals from Harrison Butker, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bengals 25-17 to win the AFC West and secure the No. 3 seed. If the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl, it will be on the back of their defense, not their offense. Expect Kansas City to rest every major starter in Week 18.

10 Los Angeles Rams (9-7) +4000 After starting the season 3-6, the Los Angeles Rams went 6-1, clinching a playoff berth in Week 17. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Los Angeles. Yet, they find themselves in the playoffs and will likely travel to Detroit or Dallas in the Wild Card Round. The Rams are talented enough to pull off the upset.

11 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)

+4000 Without Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Panthers in a 26-0 win. If the Jaguars beat the Titans in Week 18, Jacksonville wins the AFC South and hosts a home game in the Wild Card Round. However, none of that matters if Lawrence can’t play.

12 Houston Texans (9-7)

+8000 The return of C.J. Stroud elevated the Houston Texans to a 26-3 win over the Titans. If the Texans beat the Colts in Week 18, Houston will clinch a playoff berth, which would be a tremendous accomplishment for first-year coach DeMeco Ryans.

13 Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

+10000 If Stefanski didn’t resurrect Cleveland and lead them to the playoffs, Shane Steichen would probably win Coach of the Year. The Colts continue to win games and stay alive in the playoff hunt. If Indianapolis beats Houston this Sunday, the Colts will be in the playoffs.

14 Green Bay Packers (8-8) +10000 Jordan Love, you did it again. In the biggest game of the season, Love completed 24 of 33 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a Packers’ 33-10 win over the Vikings. The Packers have a win-and-in against the Bears at Lambeau this Sunday afternoon.

15 Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) +25000 For the 17th straight season, Mike Tomlin will finish .500 or better thanks to a tough road victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Mason Rudolph may wind up being the starting quarterback in 2024. If the Steelers beat the Ravens and the Dolphins beat the Bills, Pittsburgh make the playoffs.

16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

+15000 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers no-showed in a 23-13 loss to the Saints in Week 17. The Bucs blew a chance to clinch the NFC South. Now the pressure is on, as the Bucs must defeat the Panthers in Carolina to win the division and make the playoffs.

17 New Orleans Saints (8-8) +20000 In the biggest spot of the season, the New Orleans Saints delivered, beating the Bucs to keep their playoff hopes alive. If the Bucs lose to the Panthers, the Saints can win the NFC South with a win over the Falcons in a battle between two of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL.

18 Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

+15000 The Seattle Seahawks blew a massive opportunity by losing to the Steelers. Seattle was bullied all day at the line of scrimmage, allowing Pittsburgh to rush for 200+ yards. The Seahawks must defeat the Cardinals and pray the Packers lose to the Bears. If that happens, Seattle will clinch a playoff berth.

19 Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

+100000 Kevin O’Connell got too cute starting Jaren Hall for the Minnesota Vikings. The move backfired, as O’Connell benched Hall for Nick Mullens mid-game in a 33-10 loss to the Packers. Now, Minnesota must beat the Lions and have the Packers, Seahawks, and Bucs/Saints lose. In other words, Minnesota needs another miracle.

20 Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

+50000 How are the Atlanta Falcons still alive? This team refuses to go away. Despite losing to the Bears in Week 17, the Falcons can win the NFC South if they beat the Saints and the Bucs lose to the Panthers. Expect Atlanta to have a new coach and quarterback next year, no matter what happens in Week 18.

21 Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) ELIMINATED It was a valiant effort, but the Cincinnati Bengals were officially eliminated from the postseason with a loss to the Chiefs. Injuries plagued the Bengals’ season from the jump. The Bengals must address massive financial questions regarding some of their top players.

22 Chicago Bears (7-9)

ELIMINATED Two months ago, Matt Eberflus was going to be fired, and Justin Fields was going to be traded. Now, Eberflus will be back in 2024, and Fields may have done enough to start in 2024. Chicago has the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which could shape the future of this franchise.

23 Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

ELIMINATED After the Kansas City win, the percentage of Antonio Pierce being named head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders was over 90%. That number will drastically decrease if Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan. How will the players react if Las Vegas chooses Harbaugh over Pierce?

24 Denver Broncos (8-8) ELIMINATED After benching Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers behind Jarrett Stidham’s 224 yards passing and one touchdown. There is a real possibility Stidham will start next season as the Broncos starting quarterback.

25 New York Jets (6-10)

ELIMINATED It’s an old joke, but Jets stands for “Just End The Season.” New York needs the offseason badly, but not before one more game against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Both teams would be better off losing if we’re being honest. I would bet on the Pats beating the Jets.

26 New York Giants (5-11) ELIMINATED It was a bittersweet day at MetLife in Week 17. The Giants hung with the Rams all day and had a chance to win, but Mason Crosby missed the game-winning 54-yard field goal. With a loss, the Giants now hold the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With a loss to the Eagles in Week 18, the Giants will pick no worse than fifth.

27 New England Patriots (4-12)

ELIMINATED Hats off to the New England Patriots. They are playing 10 vs. 11 each week due to inconsistent quarterback play. Yet, the Pats played the Bills extremely tough in Week 27 before ultimately falling 27-21. Will Week 18 be Bill Belichick’s last game as the coach of the Patriots?

28 Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

ELIMINATED How about the Arizona Cardinals going into Philadelphia and playing the role of spoiler? If Arizona had Kyler Murray all season, they could have snuck into the playoffs. If Arizona can land Marvin Harrison Jr. in the draft, look out for the Cardinals next season.

29 Tennessee Titans (5-11)

ELIMINATED The Titans are in a weird spot. Tennessee needs to overhaul this roster, especially on the offensive line. Will Levis will likely be “the guy” under center in 2024. However, Derrick Henry probably won’t be back with the Titans.

30 Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) ELIMINATED Finding the right head coach and GM to pair with Justin Herbert is the only thing that matters this offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers. They have a terrible cap situation. However, the Chargers must nail the head coaching hire. Ben Johnson, Bill Belichick, and Jim Harbaugh should be on their wish list.

31 Washington Commanders (4-12) ELIMINATED The Washington Commanders’ fortunes have changed thanks to recent wins by the Patriots and Cardinals. The Commanders will hold the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft if they lose to the Cowboys on Sunday. Could Riverboat Ron pull off the miracle upset on his way out and ruin the team’s draft position like Lovie Smith did to the Texans in 2022?