WATCH: Take A First Person Drone Tour of the Masters Golf Course at Augusta National

Gia Nguyen
Every spring, golf fans worldwide turn their attention to Augusta National for one of the most historic events in the sport: the Masters. It’s the only major championship that is hosted at the same course every year in Augusta, Georgia. Despite being held at the same venue every year, the Augusta National golf course presents a new and unique challenge to players, regardless of their talent level, past championship wins, or previous success at the Masters.

For the first time ever, golf fans will get a tour of Augusta National’s Clubhouse like they’ve never seen before. Thanks to some new technology, golf fans can get an inside look at the home of Bobby Jones, who created the Masters and designed the Augusta National Clubhouse.

The Masters recently released a first-person drone tour of the Augusta National Clubhouse, allowing golf fans to experience an up-close, virtual visit to the home of Bobby Jones and the site of some of the most historic moments in Masters history.

Check out the Augusta National Clubhouse tour below.

Augusta National Clubhouse Tour

The Augusta National Clubhouse is a private club that is exclusive to club members and their guests. During the Masters tournament, fans can visit the course by purchasing tickets, which can cost over $1,000 for a single-day pass.

However, for those who are unable to purchase tickets, there is now a way to take a virtual tour of the Augusta National Clubhouse.

The drone takes fans down the iconic Magnolia Lane, providing a glimpse of the well-manicured trees surrounding the clubhouse. It then brings fans inside the clubhouse, which is the former home of Bobby Jones, the creator, and designer of the Augusta National Clubhouse.

Inside, fans can see exclusive Masters memorabilia and history. Many of golf’s biggest legends have described driving up to the Augusta National Clubhouse as one of the most memorable moments of their careers. Being inside the clubhouse during the Masters tournament evokes a sense of the past and history that is deeply felt by all who experience it.

Now, fans and aspiring pros can get a taste of the clubhouse for themselves.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Gia Nguyen

