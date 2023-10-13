College Football

WATCH: Wild Last 12 Seconds in West Virginia vs. Houston Ends With Hail Mary

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
houston hail mary

Week 7 of college football is already underway, and fans got a treat on Thursday night. With just seconds left in the West Virginia vs. Houston game, we were treated to two unlikely touchdowns. It looked like WVU had secured the win when they grabbed a touchdown with just 12 seconds left, but a penalty for excessive celebration put Houston in position to attempt a quick throw and a Hail Mary. And it sent the home crowd into raptures when it landed. Here, we take another look at the end of the WVU vs. Houston game.

Highlight: West Virginia Touchdown Puts Them Ahead With 12 Seconds Left

We’ll skip right to the end of the 4th quarter here. Yeah, yeah, it was an entertaining high-scoring game, but that’s not why you’re here. So, let’s jump right in.

With 12 seconds left, the Mountaineers trailed 35-32. It was looking bleak for West Virginia with around 20 seconds left. But out of the blue Garrett Greene linked up with Hudson Clement, who stormed to the end zone.

Garrett Green got a little pumped up after the TD and was flagged for excessive celebration.

Highlight: Houston Cougars Win the Game With a Hail Mary

Greene’s penalty meant the Cougars ended up with good field position. But with just five seconds on the clock, they still needed a touchdown to win the game.

Up stepped Donovan Smith, launching the ball from the 50-yard line. It got tipped around before ending in the hands of Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson. Cougs walk off 41-39 victors in a spectacular finish.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
ronnie caldwell nsu

Northwestern State Football Player Ronnie Caldwell Found Dead From Gun Shots

Author image David Evans  •  11h
College Football
jaylen harvey
4-Star DE Jaylen Harvey Strongly Favoring Penn State Ahead of October 16 Decision Day
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 11 2023
College Football
DJ Uiagalelei
University of Washington Objects to Oregon State and Washington State’s Pac-12 Lawsuit
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 11 2023
College Football
travis hunter5
Is Travis Hunter Playing This Week? Will the Two-Way Star Return For Colorado vs. Stanford in Week 7?
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 11 2023
College Football
It’s Personal’: Deion Sanders Files For Four Trademarks At Colorado
Colorado Becomes Just Fourth College Football Team to Hit 1 Million Instagram Followers
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 10 2023
College Football
carson beck
SEC Players of the Week: Carson Beck and Jayden Daniels Split Offensive Award in Week 6
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 10 2023
College Football
elijah rushing
5-Star Recruit Elijah Rushing Strongly Favoring Oregon Ducks After Arizona Decommitment
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top