Week 7 of college football is already underway, and fans got a treat on Thursday night. With just seconds left in the West Virginia vs. Houston game, we were treated to two unlikely touchdowns. It looked like WVU had secured the win when they grabbed a touchdown with just 12 seconds left, but a penalty for excessive celebration put Houston in position to attempt a quick throw and a Hail Mary. And it sent the home crowd into raptures when it landed. Here, we take another look at the end of the WVU vs. Houston game.

Highlight: West Virginia Touchdown Puts Them Ahead With 12 Seconds Left

We’ll skip right to the end of the 4th quarter here. Yeah, yeah, it was an entertaining high-scoring game, but that’s not why you’re here. So, let’s jump right in.

With 12 seconds left, the Mountaineers trailed 35-32. It was looking bleak for West Virginia with around 20 seconds left. But out of the blue Garrett Greene linked up with Hudson Clement, who stormed to the end zone.

Garrett Green got a little pumped up after the TD and was flagged for excessive celebration.

WHEN THE GAME WAS ON THE LINE GARRETT GREENE FOUND HUDSON CLEMENT FOR THE TOUCHDOWN AND WVU LEADS 39-35! pic.twitter.com/VpLCEtmyYL — James (@mountaineerjdub) October 13, 2023

Highlight: Houston Cougars Win the Game With a Hail Mary

Greene’s penalty meant the Cougars ended up with good field position. But with just five seconds on the clock, they still needed a touchdown to win the game.

Up stepped Donovan Smith, launching the ball from the 50-yard line. It got tipped around before ending in the hands of Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson. Cougs walk off 41-39 victors in a spectacular finish.

THE HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN!! @UHCOUGARFB GET THE GAME WINNER WITH SECONDS LEFT!!! 🙌 😎 pic.twitter.com/4jE0xAxO94 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2023

