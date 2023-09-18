With Week 3 of the college football season in the rearview mirror, the landscape of the Heisman Trophy race has seen some notable shifts. With USC’s star quarterback and last season’s Heisman winner, Caleb Williams, off the field due to a bye week, the opportunity arose for other contenders to close the gap, and two names stood out from the crowd: Sam Hartman and Michael Penix Jr.
Best Betting Sites for College Football in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Sam Hartman (QB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish)
Sam Hartman in a 41-17 win vs. Central Michigan : 16/26 for 330 yards, 3 TD passes, 1 TD run & a 206.2 QB Rating (13 TD passes, 2 TD runs & no turnovers this season) pic.twitter.com/lKPa6XP127
— Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) September 17, 2023
- Week 3 Stats: vs.Central Michigan, W 41-17; 16/26, 330 yds, 3 TDs; 1 rushing TD.
- Heisman Odds: +700
Starting the season in impressive form, Hartman has been one of the best QBs in college football and has instrumental in guiding the Fighting Irish to a perfect 4-0 record. This recent victory helped propel Notre Dame to 9th in the national rankings.
Looking forward, a tantalizing clash awaits in Week 4 against the sixth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. A dominant performance there might cement Hartman’s status as a prime contender for the Heisman.
Michael Penix Jr. (QB, Washington Huskies)
Michael Penix Jr in the first half vs Michigan State:
🟣 19/24
🟣 375 Yards
🟣 4 TDs
🟣 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/vMkuh6UgQ7
— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 16, 2023
- Week 3 Stats: @ Michigan State, W 41-7; 27/35, 473 yds, 4 TDs.
- Heisman Odds: +600
Penix Jr. is undeniably on fire. With a hat-trick of 400-yard games and an impressive 12 TDs to just 1 interception this season, his consistency in Washington’s potent air attack cannot be overlooked. In fact, he banked 375 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half against Michigan State, before eventually having a breather midway through the third quarter to let somebody else have a go.
If he continues this trajectory, Penix might just find himself more than just in the heart of the Heisman conversation.
Quinn Ewers (QB, Texas Longhorns)
Xavier Worthy saves the Texas Longhorns with a catch-and-run touchdown. After defeating Alabama last week, Quinn Ewers and company have been silent for most of the night against Wyoming. #CFB pic.twitter.com/GL7NkmJhSv
— Sam Teets (@Sam_Teets33) September 17, 2023
- Week 3 Stats: vs. Wyoming, W 31-10; 11/21 131yds, 2 TDs; 1 rushing TD.
- Heisman Odds: +500
Though Ewers’ Week 3 stats weren’t as gaudy as his counterparts, his on-field presence seems to have resonated with sportsbooks. Ewers saw his odds improve considerably, moving from +800 post-Tuscaloosa victory to +500 after the Wyoming win.
Texas struggled for three quarters before eventually pulling away, but 31-10 reads a lot more comfortably than the game played out.
Trending Down
Travis Hunter (WR/CB, Colorado): A devastating blow for the dynamic two-way player. Hunter was injured in Colorado’s triumph over CSU Rams and is slated to miss the upcoming weeks. As a consequence, his Heisman odds have drastically increased to +20000.
Jordan Travis (QB, FSU): Playing through pain can sometimes be a hero’s move, but for Travis, it may have affected his Heisman trajectory. Despite leading the Seminoles to a narrow 31-29 victory over Boston College, Travis saw his odds lengthen from +500 to +1400.
Caleb Williams Looking Over His Shoulder
With the season in full swing and the Heisman race heating up, these players have put themselves in the conversation and yet, there is still room fo those who might emerge from the shadows in the coming weeks.
For now, though, Caleb Williams may be looking over his shoulder at the onrushing Hartman and Penix Jr.
2023 Heisman Trophy Winner Odds
- Caleb Williams +400
- Quinn Ewers +500
- Michael Penix Jr. +600
- Sam Hartman +700
- Shedeur Sanders +1200
- Jordan Travis +1400
- Bo Nix +2000
- J.J. McCarthy +2000
- Dillon Gabriel +2500
- Jayden Daniels +2800
- Marvin Harrison Jr. +3300
- Drew Allar +3500
- Drake Maye +4000
- Carson Beck +4000
- Tyler Van Dyke +4000
- Kyle McCord +5000
- Blake Corum +5000
- Audric Estime +6000
- DJ Uiagalelei +7500
- Joe Milton +8000
- Cade Klubnik +8000
- TreVeyon Henderson +1000
*Others available at BetOnline.ag. Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.