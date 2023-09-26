Week 4 of college football in the SEC has been spectacular, marked by outstanding individual performances and thrilling matchups. This week’s spotlight is on two quarterbacks who showcased exceptional skill and leadership—Spencer Rattler of South Carolina and Jayden Daniels of LSU. Their phenomenal plays have not only won them the Co-Offensive Player of the Week but have also set the tone for the distinguished list of SEC Players of the Week for Week 4.

The accolades this week highlight the exceptional talent and relentless spirit of the players in the SEC. Each player recognized has demonstrated dedication and prowess in their roles, contributing significantly to their teams’ success in Week 4, and embodying the passion and resilience that are the hallmarks of SEC football. So, let’s take a look at the college football Week 4 SEC Players of the Week.

Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Jayden Daniels (QB, LSU)

🏈 WK4 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-OFFENSIVE: Jayden Daniels@LSUfootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/LqxBgVrq91 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 25, 2023

Week 4 Result and Stats: vs. Arkansas W 34-31; 20/29, 320 yds, 4 TDs; 36 rushing yds.

Jayden Daniels showcased a dynamic performance, driving LSU to points on its final six possessions with a blend of precision passing and agile rushing, making key contributions in a big win over Arkansas.

Spencer Rattler (QB, South Carolina)

🏈 WK4 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-OFFENSIVE: Spencer Rattler@GamecockFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/oKiUL4sIf7 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 25, 2023

Week 4 Result and Stats: vs. Mississippi State W 37-30; 18/20, 288 yds, 3 TDs.

Spencer Rattler’s pinpoint accuracy was on full display as he completed his first 17 passes against the Bulldogs. Rattler was nothing if not efficient as the Gamecocks ran out seven-point victors against Mississippi State.

Defensive Player of the Week

Maxwell Hairston (DB, Kentucky)

🏈 WK4 | SEC Football Player of the Week DEFENSIVE: Maxwell Hairston@UKFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/VgjfNEA1Do — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 25, 2023

Week 4 Result and Stats: at Vanderbilt W 45-28; 2 INTs returned for TDs; 3 PBUs.

Setting a school record and tying an SEC record with two interception returns for touchdowns, Maxwell Hairston was instrumental in Kentucky’s win over Vandy.

He was key in leading a defense that significantly restricted Vanderbilt’s passing game, with three pass breakups alongside his pick sixes.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Trey Smack (PK, Florida)

🏈 WK4 | SEC Football Player of the Week SPEACIAL TEAMS: Trey Smack@GatorsFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/hT9e7IyxsQ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 25, 2023

Week 4 Result and Stats: vs. Charlotte W 22-7; 5/5 FGs; Long of 54 yds; 7 touchbacks on kickoffs.

In a display of kicking excellence, Trey Smack was flawless on field goals, contributing 15 points, and recording touchbacks on all his kick-off attempts.

Offensive Lineman of the Week

Tyler Booker (G, Alabama)

🏈 WK4 | SEC Football Player of the Week OFFENSIVE LINE: Tyler Booker@AlabamaFTBL x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/6yVTJHJzcM — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 25, 2023

Week 4 Result and Stats: vs. Ole Miss W 24-10; 6 pancakes; 0 sacks allowed.

Tyler Booker anchored Alabama’s offensive line impeccably, not allowing a sack and recording a career-high six knockdown blocks. Booker helped facilitate a balanced offense in the win over Ole Miss.

Defensive Lineman of the Week

Alex Huntley (DT, South Carolina)

🏈 WK4 | SEC Football Player of the Week DEFENSIVE LINE: Alex Huntley @GamecockFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/upSeULTy91 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 25, 2023

Week 4 Result and Stats: vs. Mississippi State W 37-30; 3 tackles, 2 sacks; 2 PBUs.

Alex Huntley’s formidable presence was evident as he posted multiple sacks and pass breakups. Huntley’s work in the defensive game helped the Gamecocks to a much-needed victory over Mississippi State.

Freshman of the Week

Taurean York (LB, Texas A&M)

🏈 WK4 | SEC Football Player of the Week FRESHMAN: Taurean York@AggieFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/ergJ8twKzf — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 25, 2023

Week 4 Result and Stats: vs. Auburn W 27-10; 11 total tackles, 5 solo; 0.5 sacks.

Emerging as a pivotal figure in Texas A&M’s defense, Taurean York, the freshman linebacker, led the team in tackles and contributed heavily to holding a good Tigers offense to just ten points.

