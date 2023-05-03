The PGA Tour kicks off the month with an elevated event as it stops at Quail Hollow Golf Course for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. With $20 million on the line, the Wells Fargo Championship purse, prize money, and payouts have increased by 122 percent in 2023. Find out more about the Wells Fargo Championship purse and winner’s share below.
Gearing up for the PGA Championship in two weeks, the PGA Tour scheduled an elevated event at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
As a result, the Wells Fargo Championship purse has increased by 122% year-over-year. It will also mark the last elevated event before the next major championship.
In 2023, the Wells Fargo Championship purse is valued at $20 million and the first-place winner will take home a cool $3,600,000. With a huge purse on the line this week, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field is strong with 21 of the top 30 players on the Official World Golf Rankings in attendance at Quail Hollow Golf Course.
Scroll down for a breakdown of the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 purse and payouts.
The Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
One of the newer stops on the Tour, the Wells Fargo Championship was only established in 2003. The first-ever event was known as the Wachovia Championship. Over the last two decades, the tournament has changed names three times. In 2011, it was officially named the Wells Fargo Championship and the name has stuck ever since.
Despite the name changes, the Wells Fargo Championship has always been one of the most competitive events of the year. Usually scheduled before the PGA Championship, it offered one of the most generous purses and often drew a competitive field as players looked to get into top form.
This year, the Wells Fargo Championship was picked as one of the elevated events. The purse is now valued at $20 million, more than double the amount offered in 2022 ($9 million).
With the standard PGA Tour payout of 18%, the winner is set to take home $3.6 million.
Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of The Wells Fargo Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
2023 Wells Fargo Championship Purse Increases 122% Compared to 2022
The Wells Fargo Championship has always been known for offering lucrative payouts.
Since 2012 the Wells Fargo Championship purse has steadily increased but this year’s jump is unprecedented. Compared to 2022, the purse has increased 122 percent, up to $20 million from $9 million a year ago.
Now a designated event, the Wells Fargo Championship is among the tournaments that offer the biggest purses in 2023.
Check out the Wells Fargo Championship purse history below.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2022
|Max Homa (2)
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|2,021
|Rory McIlroy (3)
|8,100,000
|1,458,000
|2,020
|Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2,019
|Max Homa
|7,900,000
|1,422,000
|2,018
|Jason Day
|7,700,000
|1,386,000
|2,017
|Brian Harman
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|2,016
|James Hahn
|7,300,000
|1,314,000
|2,015
|Rory McIlroy (2)
|7,100,000
|1,278,000
|2,014
|J. B. Holmes
|6,900,000
|1,242,000
|2013
|Derek Ernst
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2012
|Rickie Fowler
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2011
|Lucas Glover
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
Golf Betting Guides 2023
- Golf Betting Guide 2023 – Discover the Best Golf Betting Sites in US.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.