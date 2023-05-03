Golf News and Rumors

Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 122%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour kicks off the month with an elevated event as it stops at Quail Hollow Golf Course for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. With $20 million on the line, the Wells Fargo Championship purse, prize money, and payouts have increased by 122 percent in 2023. Find out more about the Wells Fargo Championship purse and winner’s share below.

Gearing up for the PGA Championship in two weeks, the PGA Tour scheduled an elevated event at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As a result, the Wells Fargo Championship purse has increased by 122% year-over-year. It will also mark the last elevated event before the next major championship.

In 2023, the Wells Fargo Championship purse is valued at $20 million and the first-place winner will take home a cool $3,600,000. With a huge purse on the line this week, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field is strong with 21 of the top 30 players on the Official World Golf Rankings in attendance at Quail Hollow Golf Course.

Scroll down for a breakdown of the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 purse and payouts.

The Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

One of the newer stops on the Tour, the Wells Fargo Championship was only established in 2003. The first-ever event was known as the Wachovia Championship. Over the last two decades, the tournament has changed names three times. In 2011, it was officially named the Wells Fargo Championship and the name has stuck ever since.

Despite the name changes, the Wells Fargo Championship has always been one of the most competitive events of the year. Usually scheduled before the PGA Championship, it offered one of the most generous purses and often drew a competitive field as players looked to get into top form.

This year, the Wells Fargo Championship was picked as one of the elevated events. The purse is now valued at $20 million, more than double the amount offered in 2022 ($9 million).

With the standard PGA Tour payout of 18%, the winner is set to take home $3.6 million.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of The Wells Fargo Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

Position Prize Money
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,180,000
3rd $1,380,000
4th $980,000
5th $820,000
6th $725,000
7th $675,000
8th $625,000
9th $585,000
10th $545,000
11th $505,000
12th $465,000
13th $425,000
14th $385,000
15th $365,000
16th $345,000
17th $325,000
18th $305,000
19th $285,000
20th $265,000
21st $245,000
22nd $225,000
23rd $209,000
24th $193,000
25th $177,000
26th $161,000
27th $155,000
28th $149,000
29th $143,000
30th $137,000
31st $131,000
32nd $125,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $95,000
39th $91,000
40th $87,000
41st $83,000
42nd $79,000
43rd $75,000
44th $71,000
45th $67,000
46th $63,000
47th $59,000
48th $55,800
49th $53,000
50th $51,400
51st $50,200
52nd $49,000
53rd 448,200
54th $47,400
55th $47,000
56th $46,600
57th $46,200
58th $45,800
59th $45,400
60th $45,000
61st $44,600
62nd $44,000
63rd $43,800
64th $43,400
65th $43,000

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Purse Increases 122% Compared to 2022

The Wells Fargo Championship has always been known for offering lucrative payouts.

Since 2012 the Wells Fargo Championship purse has steadily increased but this year’s jump is unprecedented. Compared to 2022, the purse has increased 122 percent, up to $20 million from $9 million a year ago.

Now a designated event, the Wells Fargo Championship is among the tournaments that offer the biggest purses in 2023.

Check out the Wells Fargo Championship purse history below.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000
2022 Max Homa (2) 9,000,000 1,620,000
2,021 Rory McIlroy (3) 8,100,000 1,458,000
2,020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2,019 Max Homa 7,900,000 1,422,000
2,018 Jason Day 7,700,000 1,386,000
2,017 Brian Harman 7,500,000 1,350,000
2,016 James Hahn 7,300,000 1,314,000
2,015 Rory McIlroy (2) 7,100,000 1,278,000
2,014 J. B. Holmes 6,900,000 1,242,000
2013 Derek Ernst 6,700,000 1,206,000
2012 Rickie Fowler 6,500,000 1,170,000
2011 Lucas Glover 6,500,000 1,170,000

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
