The PGA Tour kicks off the month with an elevated event as it stops at Quail Hollow Golf Course for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. With $20 million on the line, the Wells Fargo Championship purse, prize money, and payouts have increased by 122 percent in 2023. Find out more about the Wells Fargo Championship purse and winner’s share below.

Gearing up for the PGA Championship in two weeks, the PGA Tour scheduled an elevated event at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As a result, the Wells Fargo Championship purse has increased by 122% year-over-year. It will also mark the last elevated event before the next major championship.

In 2023, the Wells Fargo Championship purse is valued at $20 million and the first-place winner will take home a cool $3,600,000. With a huge purse on the line this week, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field is strong with 21 of the top 30 players on the Official World Golf Rankings in attendance at Quail Hollow Golf Course.

The Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

One of the newer stops on the Tour, the Wells Fargo Championship was only established in 2003. The first-ever event was known as the Wachovia Championship. Over the last two decades, the tournament has changed names three times. In 2011, it was officially named the Wells Fargo Championship and the name has stuck ever since.

Despite the name changes, the Wells Fargo Championship has always been one of the most competitive events of the year. Usually scheduled before the PGA Championship, it offered one of the most generous purses and often drew a competitive field as players looked to get into top form.

This year, the Wells Fargo Championship was picked as one of the elevated events. The purse is now valued at $20 million, more than double the amount offered in 2022 ($9 million).

With the standard PGA Tour payout of 18%, the winner is set to take home $3.6 million.

Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Purse Increases 122% Compared to 2022

The Wells Fargo Championship has always been known for offering lucrative payouts.

Since 2012 the Wells Fargo Championship purse has steadily increased but this year’s jump is unprecedented. Compared to 2022, the purse has increased 122 percent, up to $20 million from $9 million a year ago.

Now a designated event, the Wells Fargo Championship is among the tournaments that offer the biggest purses in 2023.

Check out the Wells Fargo Championship purse history below.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000 2022 Max Homa (2) 9,000,000 1,620,000 2,021 Rory McIlroy (3) 8,100,000 1,458,000 2,020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2,019 Max Homa 7,900,000 1,422,000 2,018 Jason Day 7,700,000 1,386,000 2,017 Brian Harman 7,500,000 1,350,000 2,016 James Hahn 7,300,000 1,314,000 2,015 Rory McIlroy (2) 7,100,000 1,278,000 2,014 J. B. Holmes 6,900,000 1,242,000 2013 Derek Ernst 6,700,000 1,206,000 2012 Rickie Fowler 6,500,000 1,170,000 2011 Lucas Glover 6,500,000 1,170,000

