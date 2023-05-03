The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship will tee off at Quail Hollow Golf Course on Thursday. A strong field has gathered in Charlotte and the world’s top golfers will need to gear up for a cold weather front for the event. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship tee times, field, and weather forecast for all four days at Quail Hollow Golf Course.

After a hot weekend in Mexico, the PGA Tour cools off in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. After a quiet few weeks, this week’s tournament is an elevated event, drawing 21 of the top 30 players on the Official World Golf Rankings.

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field will be highlighted by Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffle, Tony Finau, and more. Despite having a $20 million purse on the line, the world’s top two golfers, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will be sitting out this week. With the Tour back in Charlotte, there will be early tee times with the first groups teeing off at 6:50 a.m. ET.

Read on for more information on the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship tee times, featured groups, pairings and weather forecast.

Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Field

While the two top players in the world won’t be playing at the Wells Fargo Championship, the field will still feature Rory McIlroy and 21 of the top 30 players. It’s almost that time of year again as players begin to gear up for the PGA Championship.

While some players look to take an extended break, others are looking to get into form ahead of the second major of the season.

Ahead of the PGA Championship, McIlroy returns to one of his favorite courses as he looks to tally his first win on American soil this weekend. Along with McIlroy, the field will feature eight past winners including Max Homa, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, and more.

Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Tee Times

As the PGA Tour heads to Quail Hollow this week, tee times will start around 6:50 a.m. ET in North Carolina.

The first group to tee off on Thursday at 6:50 a.m. ET from Hole 1 will be Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, Hayden Buckley.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

The Wells Fargo Championship is the last elevated event ahead of the PGA Championship. Even without Rahm and Scheffler in action, the field will be highlighted by some of the the best players on the Tour and there are plenty of great featured groups to watch this week.

Three-time championship Rory McIlroy highlights the Wells Fargo Championship field and will be joined by Xander Schauffle, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, and more.

The first featured group, includes defending champion Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, and Sahith Theegala. They are set to tee off in the morning at 7:23 a.m. ET. McIlroy and Fitzpatrick are part of a group teeing off shortly after at 7:34 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

7:23 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala

7:34 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day

7:45 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Harris English

12:43 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

12:54 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

1:05 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Group 6:50 a.m. Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, Hayden Buckley 6:50 a.m.* Ben Martin, Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery 7:01 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Tyson Alexander 7:01 a.m.* Ryan Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Will Gordon 7:12 a.m. Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Lee Hodges 7:12 a.m.* Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Beau Hossler 7:23 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, J.B. Holmes 7:23 a.m.* Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala 7:34 a.m. Sepp Straka, Luke List, Michael Thompson 7:34 a.m.* Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day 7:45 a.m. Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee, Martin Laird 7:45 a.m.* Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Harris English 7:56 a.m. Cam Davis, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari 7:56 a.m.* Seamus Power, Mackenzie, Hughes Webb Simpson 8:07 a.m. Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Garrick Higgo 8:07 a.m.* Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore 8:18 a.m. Adam Svensson, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland 8:18 a.m.* Davis Riley, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover 8:29 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Zac Blair, Justin Lower 8:29 a.m.* Troy Merritt, Doc Redman, Alex Smalley 8:40 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Russell Knox, Joseph Bramlett 8:40 a.m.* Dylan Frittelli, Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker 8:51 a.m. Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, James Hahn 8:51 a.m.* Aaron Rai, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott 9:02 a.m. Carson Young, Trevor Cone, Ryan Gerard 9:02 a.m.* Alejandro Tosti, Willie Mack III, A Austin Greaser 12:10 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Kramer Hickok, David Lipsky 12:10 p.m.* C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers, Doug Ghim 12:21 p.m. Nick Watney, Justin Suh, Austin Smotherman 12:21 p.m.* Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab 12:32 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, Eric Cole 12:32 p.m.* Chesson Hadley, Ben Taylor, Sam Stevens 12:43 p.m. Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 12:43 p.m.* Chris Kirk, Tyler Duncan, Brendon Todd 12:54 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler 12:54 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson 1:05 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young 1:05 p.m.* Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski, Brian Harman 1:16 p.m. Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry 1:16 p.m.* Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin 1:27 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton 1:27 p.m.* Cameron Champ, Andrew Landry, Matt Kuchar 1:38 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Matthew NeSmith, Davis Thompson 1:38 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith 1:49 p.m. Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg 1:49 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Peter Malnati, Ben Griffin 2 p.m. David Lingmerth, Henrik Norlander, S.H. Kim 2 p.m.* Jason Dufner, Emiliano Grillo, Max McGreevy 2:11 p.m. Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Pierceson Coody 2:11 p.m.* Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue 2:22 p.m. Danny Guise, Ryan Cole, Marcus Byrd 2:22 p.m.* Trace Crowe, Morgan Deneen, Quinn Riley

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

Round 2 will tee off on Friday morning with the first feature group of Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth teeing off at 7:23 a.m ET. The last featured group of the day will see Tony Finau, Corey Conners, and Harris English teeing off at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups and tee times to watch in Round 2.

7:23 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

7:34 a.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

7:45 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young

12:34 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala

12:54 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day

1:05 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Harris English

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 2, scroll down below.

Tee Times Group 6:50 a.m. C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers, Doug Ghim 6:50 a.m.* Rory Sabbatini, Kramer Hickok, David Lipsky 7:01 a.m. Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab 7:01 a.m.* Nick Watney, Justin Suh, Austin Smotherman 7:12 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Ben Taylor, Sam Stevens 7:12 a.m.* Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, Eric Cole 7:23 a.m. Chris Kirk, Tyler Duncan, Brendon Todd 7:23 a.m.* Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 7:34 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson 7:34 a.m.* Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler 7:45 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski, Brian Harman 7:45 a.m.* Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young 7:56 a.m. Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin 7:56 a.m.* Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry 8:07 a.m. Cameron Champ, Andrew Landry, Matt Kuchar 8:07 a.m.* Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton 8:18 a.m. Nate Lashley, Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith 8:18 a.m.* Wyndham Clark, Matthew NeSmith, Davis Thompson 8:29 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Peter Malnati, Ben Griffin 8:29 a.m.* Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg 8:40 a.m. Jason Dufner, Emiliano Grillo, Max McGreevy 8:40 a.m.* David Lingmerth, Henrik Norlander, S.H. Kim 8:51 a.m. Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue 8:51 a.m.* Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Pierceson Coody 9:02 a.m. Trace Crowe, Morgan Deneen, Quinn Riley 9:02 a.m.* Danny Guise, Ryan Cole, Marcus Byrd 12:10 p.m. Ben Martin, Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery 12:10 p.m.* Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, Hayden Buckley 12:21 p.m. Ryan Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Will Gordon 12:21 p.m.* Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Tyson Alexander 12:32 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Beau Hossler 12:32 p.m.* Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Lee Hodges 12:43 p.m. Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala 12:43 p.m.* Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, J.B. Holmes 12:54 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day 12:54 p.m.* Sepp Straka, Luke List, Michael Thompson 1:05 p.m. Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Harris English 1:05 p.m.* Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee, Martin Laird 1:16 p.m. Seamus Power, Mackenzie, Hughes Webb Simpson 1:16 p.m.* Cam Davis, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari 1:27 p.m. Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore 1:27 p.m.* Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Garrick Higgo 1:38 p.m. Davis Riley, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover 1:38 p.m.* Adam Svensson, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland 1:49 p.m. Troy Merritt, Doc Redman, Alex Smalley 1:49 p.m.* Kelly Kraft, Zac Blair, Justin Lower 2 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker 2 p.m.* Adam Hadwin, Russell Knox, Joseph Bramlett 2:11 p.m. Aaron Rai, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott 2:11 p.m.* Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, James Hahn 2:22 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Willie Mack III, A Austin Greaser 2:22 p.m.* Carson Young, Trevor Cone, Ryan Gerard

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

The weather will present some unique challenges in Charlotte this weekend.

It’s going to be a cool weekend at Quail Hollow and the first round should get off to a good start but the good weather isn’t expected to last.

From there, the forecast predicts rain throughout the weekend with heavy rain on Saturday. The winds will be manageable throughout the tournament with highs reaching 11 mph.

While Thursday is supposed to have clear skies, it’ll only be a high of 68 throughout the day. The winds won’t play as much as a factor but the field will need to deal with cold and wet conditions as the tournament progresses into the weekend.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Thursday 68 /50 W 7 mph (11 mph) 20% NE 7 mph (12 mph) 30% Friday 72 / 55 NE 11 mph (16 mph) 30% E 7 mph (11 mph) 90% Saturday 59 / 55 E 7 mph (11 mph) 100% NE 9 mph (13 mph) 30% Sunday 70 / 55 NE 7 mph (10 mph) 80% E 4 mph (6 mph) 30%

