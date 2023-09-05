Week 1 of college football is in the books, and we have had upsets, excitement and touchdowns galore. But with top ten teams getting beat, the rankings are due a shakeup. So when is the college football Week 1 Top 25 AP Poll released? Let’s take a look at the details you need to know for this week’s Top 25 college football rankings.

When is the Week 1 AP Poll Top 25 Released?

Generally, the college football rankings are released on a Sunday at 2 p.m. However, this week Clemson, who were ranked 9th played on Monday evening. Additionally, LSU (5th) and Florida State (8th) played on Sunday night.

This means that the release of the Top 25 AP Poll was delayed. The Week 1 rankings will be announced at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

For the rest of the season the rankings will be released on Sunday at 2 p.m. as there will be no college football on Sundays once the NFL gets underway this week.

Who Votes for the College Football Rankings?

The AP Top 25 in college football rankings is determined by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters from across the country. Once the votes have been cast, teams are awarded points based on how each voter ranks them in their individual ballots.

A team receives 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 points for a second-place vote, 23 for a third-place vote, and so on down to one point for a 25th-place vote. After all the votes are collected, the points from each voter are summed up, and the teams are ranked in the AP Poll Top 25 based on their total points.

The team with the highest overall point total is ranked first, the next highest is second, and so forth.

What to Expect in the Week 1 NCAA Football Rankings

There were a few upsets this week that will cause a bit of a stir in the rankings, but just how much remains to be seen. Clemson (9th) lost to the Duke Blue Devils and just how far they slide is anybody’s guess given how bad they looked.

FSU’s victory over LSU will mean they leapfrog them, but whether it is enough to get into the top four is yet another unknown.

One team that will likely fall out of the top-25 is TCU, who came unstuck to Deion Sanders’ Colorado in the biggest upset of the week. The Horned Frogs were ranked 17th going into Week 1.

With the upset win, many are asking if Colorado themselves will make the top-25. We would likely hold off on that right now if we were voting, but if they can string a few more wins together, look out for the Buffaloes to crack the AP Poll’s Top 25.

