When is Belmont Stakes 2022?

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is going to be one of the best horse racing events of the year, just as it always is. This is going to be the third and final event of the Triple Crown.

Unfortunately, this year, we aren’t going to have a Triple Crown winner. The reason for that is because Kentucky Derby Champion Rich Strike and his owner decided that it would not be smart for him to compete in the Preakness Stakes, which took place a few weeks ago. His owner decided that it would be best for him to focus on Belmont. This looks like it could have been the right idea from his owner as Rich Strike currently has the third-best odds to win the race.

What’s The Prize For The Belmont Stakes?

The prize for the first-place winner is going to be $800,000, while the full purse will be $1.5 million.

When Is The 2022 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes is going to be taking place on Saturday, June 11th. The event is going to be held at 6:45 p.m EST and will be held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

This is going to be the 154th version of the New York held race. The first one took place in 1867 at the Jerome Park Racetrack in Fordham, Westchester County, New York.

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

Check out the odds below from BetOnline.