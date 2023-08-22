Who made the Tour Championship in 2023? Find the top 30 golfers in the current FedEx Cup standings heading into the final tournament of the PGA Tour season.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs wrap up this weekend as the top 30 players on the Tour head to East Lake for the 2023 Tour Championship. After a tight competition at the BMW Championship, the final cut for the Tour Championship has been determined.

With a T2 finish at the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler finished the season off first place in the FedEx Cup standings, which will give him a competitive edge this weekend. Victor Hovland finished 2nd in the standings after capturing his second win this season.

While only the top 30 advanced, the standings matter more than ever at the Tour Championship, as Round 1 begins with a staggered start.

FedEx Cup Standings: Tour Championship 2023 Official Field

The official field at the Tour Championship will feature the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, including top-level players like Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, and more.

Unlike other tournaments throughout the year, the FedEx Cup standings will determine where each player starts on Thursday. The staggered start will give Scheffler the advantage of starting 10 under. The higher players are in the standings, the bigger the advantage. All players ranked 26 and under will start out even.

The 2023 Tour Championship will offer the biggest purse of the year, valued at $75 million but players will be going home with some serious cash regardless of their finish.

All players that advanced to the Tour Championship also received a 2-year exemption on the Tour. However, a great weekend in Atlanta will also likely lead to exemptions at the four major championships next year.

Check out the official field and starting core at the 2023 Tour Championship below.

Rank Name Finish Starting Score Wins Top-10s Events 1 Scottie Scheffler 4,218 10 under 2 16 22 2 Viktor Hovland 4,024 8 under 2 8 22 3 Rory McIlroy 3,494 7 under 2 12 17 4 Jon Rahm 3,486 6 under 4 10 19 5 Lucas Glover 3,041 5 under 2 5 27 6 Max Homa 2,871 4 under 2 11 23 7 Patrick Cantlay 2,843 4 under 0 9 20 8 Brian Harman 2,339 4 under 1 7 26 9 Wyndham Clark 2,157 4 under 2 7 27 10 Matt Fitzpatrick 2,043 4 under 1 5 22 11 Tommy Fleetwood 1,967 3 under 0 8 20 12 Russell Henley 1,948 3 under 1 5 23 13 Keegan Bradley 1,933 3 under 2 5 22 14 Rickie Fowler 1,885 3 under 1 8 24 15 Xander Schauffele 1,866 3 under 0 10 21 16 Tom Kim 1,814 2 under 1 8 25 17 Sungjae Im 1,780 2 under 0 9 29 18 Tony Finau 1,744 2 under 2 5 23 19 Corey Conners 1,688 2 under 1 5 23 20 Si Woo Kim 1,672 2 under 1 5 27 21 Taylor Moore 1,669 1 under 1 4 29 22 Nick Taylor 1,633 1 under 1 6 27 23 Adam Schenk 1,620 1 under 0 6 32 24 Collin Morikawa 1,609 1 under 0 5 23 25 Jason Day 1,574 1 under 1 8 23 26 Sam Burns 1,561 Even 1 5 25 27 Emiliano Grillo 1,543 Even 1 7 28 28 Tyrrell Hatton 1,509 Even 0 7 20 29 Jordan Spieth 1,506 Even 0 7 21 30 Sepp Straka 1,503 Even 1 5 27

