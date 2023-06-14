The NBA season might be over, but the NBA offseason is starting to heat up. The Washington Wizards are beginning to explore their options for the future, and one of those scenarios involves trading their best player, Bradley Beal. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic is reporting the Wizards would work with Beal on a trade if the team elects to rebuild.

Bradley Beal Could Be Traded Before The NBA Draft

Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 14, 2023

The Wizards have not officially put Beal on the trading block. However, the Wizards are exploring calls from teams looking to acquire the three-time All-Star.

Beal averaged 23.2 points in 2022 but only played in 50 games due to injuries. Beal’s best season came in 2020-2021 when he made third-team All-NBA after averaging 31.3 points.

Beal is in a rare position as the only current NBA player to have a no-trade clause in the contract, which means Beal can veto a trade if he doesn’t like it.

Beal just completed the first year of his five-year, $251 million contract. Beal will make $46 million, $50 million, $53 million, and $57 million throughout the next four seasons. The expensive contract will significantly impact the market, along with the asking price, considering the huge financial undertaking a team would take on to acquire Beal.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that conversations with Beal about his future will continue with the NBA Draft approaching on June 22.

Which Teams Would Want To Aquire Beal?

The Miami Heat are expected to be prominent suitors for Bradley Beal if he reaches the market, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/zlHbYVijJj — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2023

Charania believes the Miami Heat could be a potential destination for Beal. The NBA Finals runner-up has been on the doorstep of a championship, with three appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2020. Beal could provide the missing offensive piece the Heat need to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Another team to monitor is the New York Knicks, who overachieved in 2023 by making the Eastern Conference Semifinals. SNY’s Ian Begley reported the Knicks’ front office has discussed the possibility of acquiring Beal. The Knicks have the draft capital and young players to complete a trade with the Wizards.

