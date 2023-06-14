NBA News and Rumors

Wizards Would Work With Bradley Beal On A Trade If Team Decides To Rebuild

Dan Girolamo
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal

The NBA season might be over, but the NBA offseason is starting to heat up. The Washington Wizards are beginning to explore their options for the future, and one of those scenarios involves trading their best player, Bradley Beal. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic is reporting the Wizards would work with Beal on a trade if the team elects to rebuild.

Bradley Beal Could Be Traded Before The NBA Draft

The Wizards have not officially put Beal on the trading block. However, the Wizards are exploring calls from teams looking to acquire the three-time All-Star.

Beal averaged 23.2 points in 2022 but only played in 50 games due to injuries. Beal’s best season came in 2020-2021 when he made third-team All-NBA after averaging 31.3 points.

Beal is in a rare position as the only current NBA player to have a no-trade clause in the contract, which means Beal can veto a trade if he doesn’t like it.

Beal just completed the first year of his five-year, $251 million contract. Beal will make $46 million, $50 million, $53 million, and $57 million throughout the next four seasons. The expensive contract will significantly impact the market, along with the asking price, considering the huge financial undertaking a team would take on to acquire Beal.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that conversations with Beal about his future will continue with the NBA Draft approaching on June 22.

Which Teams Would Want To Aquire Beal?

Charania believes the Miami Heat could be a potential destination for Beal. The NBA Finals runner-up has been on the doorstep of a championship, with three appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2020. Beal could provide the missing offensive piece the Heat need to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Another team to monitor is the New York Knicks, who overachieved in 2023 by making the Eastern Conference Semifinals. SNY’s Ian Begley reported the Knicks’ front office has discussed the possibility of acquiring Beal. The Knicks have the draft capital and young players to complete a trade with the Wizards.

NBA News and Rumors Wizards
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

