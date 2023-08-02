The 2023 Wyndham Championship will tee off from Sedgefield Country Club early Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $7.6 million purse. Find the Wyndham Championship 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Wyndham Championship will mark the last regular season PGA Tour event this year.

It will also be the last time fans will get to see a field of 156 players this summer. Despite being a weaker field, there is still a lot on the line at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Wyndham Championship will be the final opportunity for players to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and play in the last three events of the year.

The winner will be awarded 500 FedEx Cup points which could buy players like Justin Thomas, Justin Suh, and K.H Lee, who are on the bubble an automatic spot.

Along with the pressure to secure a spot in the playoffs, the field will be battling some tough weather conditions in Greensboro, North Carolina. A mix of strong gusts of winds and heavy rainfall are forecasted this weekend.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 Wyndham Championship tee times, field, and weather forecast.

Wyndham Championship 2023 Field

Even though the 2023 Wyndham Championship field won’t feature the top golfers in the world, the tournament is expected to be one of the most intense competitions of the season, as players look to cement their spot in the playoffs.

The field is highlighted some of golf’s most popular names like Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas, and more.

For players ranked just outside the top 70, like Justin Thomas, the Wyndham Championship represents one last opportunity to punch their ticket to St. Jude next week.

Wyndham Championship 2023 Tee Times

Golf fans are in for a treat at Sedgefield Country Club this week. Tee times will start early on Thursday morning with the first featured groups out on the course at 6:50 a.m. ET.

Everything returns to normal after the Open Championship with regular tee times slated for this week and beyond.

The PGA Tour will finish the regular season off strong with classic tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET and groups teeing off 11 minutes apart from each other until 2:17 p.m. ET.

Featured Groups for Round 1

The Wyndham Championship isn’t an elevated event but there are plenty of reasons to tune in this weekend. The competition is going to be tense as players are fighting for a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. There will be unbelievable moments and well-played golf as the regular season comes to a close.

Despite the lack of star power, there are a few featured groups to follow this weekend.

Stewart Clink, Akshay Shatia, and Sam Burns will be playing together. Meanwhile, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, and Adam Scott will be on the course at 7:46 a.m. ET.

The first featured group to tee off will be Stewart Clink, Akshay Shatia, and Sam Burns at 7:23 a.m. On the other hand, the last featured group will have Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Davis, and Russell Henley at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club.

7:23 a.m. ET: Stewart Clink, Akshay Shatia, Sam Burns

7:34 a.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland

7:46 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

7:56 a.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen

12:49 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Webb Simpson

1:00 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Davis, Russell Henley

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Time (ET) Players 6:50 a.m. Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Troy Merritt 6:50 a.m.* Harry Hall, Adam Long, Harrison Endycott 7:01 a.m. Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs 7:01 a.m.* Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Chun An Yu 7:12 a.m. Tommy Gainey, Chesson Hadley, Eric Cole 7:12 a.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, David Lingmerth 7:23 a.m. Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Jim Herman 7:23 a.m.* Stewart Cink, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns 7:34 a.m. Brian Gay, Trey Mullinax, Nicolas Echavarria 7:34 a.m.* Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland 7:45 a.m. Robert Streb, Chad Ramey, Matt Wallace 7:45 a.m.* Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott 7:56 a.m. Davis Riley, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Stallings 7:56 a.m.* Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen 8:07 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati 8:07 a.m.* J.J. Spaun, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Nick Hardy 8:18 a.m. Doug Ghim, David Lipsky, Kramer Hickok 8:18 a.m.* Callum Tarren, Thomas Detry, Beau Hossler 8:29 a.m. Max McGreevy, Ryan Palmer, Tyson Alexander 8:29 a.m.* Ben Taylor, Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley 8:40 a.m. Cameron Percy, Rory Sabbatini, Henry Lebioda 8:40 a.m.* Matthias Schwab, Cheng Tsung Pan, Brice Garnett 8:51 a.m. Austin Cook, MJ Daffue, Charley Hoffman 8:51 a.m.* Ryan Gerard, Nicolai Hojgaard, Estanislao Goya 9:02 a.m. Augusto Nunez, Ze-Cheng Dou, Jon Mayer 9:02 a.m.* Sam Bennett, Carl Yuan, Ludvig Aberg 12:05 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, Nick Watney 12:05 p.m.* Doc Redman, Paul Haley, Austin Smotherman 12:16 p.m. Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh 12:16 p.m.* Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Andrew Novak 12:27 p.m. Carson Young, Austin Eckroat, Ben Griffin 12:27 p.m.* Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Greyson Sigg 12:38 p.m. Zach Johnson, Harris English, Chris Kirk 12:38 p.m.* Matt Kuchar, Martin Laird, Cameron Champ 12:49 p.m. Si Woo Kim, JT Poston, Webb Simpson 12:49 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson 1 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Davis, Russell Henley 1 p.m.* Richy Werenski, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Landry 1:11 p.m. Alexander Noren, Luke Donald, Vincent Norrman 1:11 p.m.* Erik Van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im 1:22 p.m. Justin Lower, Zac Blair, Kevin Tway 1:22 p.m.* Aaron Rai, Henrik Norlander, Dylan Frittelli 1:33 p.m. Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Denny McCarthy 1:33 p.m.* Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan, Matthew NeSmith 1:44 p.m. Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith, Seonghyeon Kim 1:44 p.m.* Alex Smalley, Kelly Kraft, Will Gordon 1:55 p.m. Ryan Armour, Byeong-Hun An, Patrick Rodgers 1:55 p.m.* Kyle Reifers, Brian Stuard, Adam Hadwin 2:06 p.m. Trevor Cone, Brandon Matthews, Scott Harrington 2:06 p.m.* Trevor Werbylo, Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim 2:17 p.m. Brent Grant, Peter Kuest, Matthias Schmid 2:17 p.m.* Kevin Roy, Kyle Westmoreland, Joey Lane

Wyndham Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

The weather won’t be cooperating for the last regular season event. While the forecast starts off nice for Round 1, there’s still a chance of rain and some strong winds.

Round 2 calls for a lot of showers on Friday. It’s going to be raining for the entire day, which will force players into an uncomfortable position before the cut.

The rest of the weekend will have chances of rain and spurts of sunshine. The winds will be manageable after the gloomy weather on Friday. Finally, the good weather will return on Sunday in time for the championship round.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Wyndham Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 82 / 72 S 10 mph (15 mph) 30% S 12 mph (18 mph) 30% Friday 75 / 68 SW 9 mph (14 mph) 80% W 7 mph (11 mph) 100% Saturday 90 / 72 N 7 mph (11 mph) 30% NE 7 mph (11 mph) 10% Sunday 90 / 73 E 5 mph (7 mph) 0% S 6 mph (9 mph) 40%

Golf Betting Guides 2023