Zozo Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Down 22%; Winner's Share Set At $1.5M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour will tee off in Japan for the 2023 Zozo Championship this weekend, The 78-man field will compete for a share of a $8.5 million purse. The 2023 Zozo Championship winner will take home a substantial $1.53 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Zozo Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The Zozo Championship marks the halfway point in the fall schedule. Unlike the other regular events, the Zozo Championship will be hosted in Japan and only feature a 78-man field. There are also no cuts, meaning every player in the field will take home a piece of the $8.5 million purse.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the Zozo Championship purse has seen a significant decrease in 2023 with payouts down 22.7 percent year-over-year.

In 2023, the winner’s share is priced at $1.53 million, which is actually the lowest number since 2020. The last-place finisher is guaranteed at least 0.16% of the purse, which is valued at $13,600.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Zozo Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Zozo Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Zozo Championship is an event that is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and Japan Golf Tour.

It’s a fairly new event that was introduced in 2019. In fact, the Zozo Championship was the first-ever event sanctioned by the PGA Tour in Japan and the deal will last until at least 2025.

The tournament is sponsored by the Japanese clothing brand ZOZO.

The first tournament was hosted in Japan and Tiger Woods won the event, marking his 82nd career win. Since then, there have only been three other winners, including 2022 defending champion Keegan Bradley.

This year, the purse is set at $8.5 million with the winner’s share being $1.53 million. Everyone in the field will be guaranteed money but the amount decreases significantly for any players outside the top 20. Only the top 23 are guaranteed one percent or more of the purse.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Zozo Championship prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.

Position Percent Prize Money
1 18% $1,530,000
2 10.80% $918,000
3 6.80% $578,000
4 4.80% $408,000
5 4% $340,000
6 3.60% $306,000
7 3.35% $284,750
8 3.10% $263,500
9 2.90% $246,500
10 2.70% $229,500
11 2.50% $212,500
12 2.30% $195,500
13 2.10% $178,500
14 1.90% $161,500
15 1.78% $151,640
16 1.68% $142,460
17 1.58% $133,960
18 1.48% $125,460
19 1.38% $116,960
20 1.28% $108,460
21 1.18% $99,960
22 1.10% $93,160
23 1.02% $86,360
24 0.94% $79,560
25 0.86% $72,760
26 0.78% $65,960
27 0.75% $63,410
28 0.72% $60,860
29 0.69% $58,310
30 0.66% $55,760
31 0.63% $53,210
32 0.60% $50,660
33 0.57% $48,110
34 0.54% $45,985
35 0.52% $43,860
36 0.49% $41,735
37 0.47% $39,610
38 0.45% $37,910
39 0.43% $36,210
40 0.41% $34,510
41 0.39% $32,810
42 0.37% $31,110
43 0.35% $29,410
44 0.33% $27,710
45 0.31% $26,010
46 0.29% $24,310
47 0.27% $22,610
48 0.25% $21,250
49 0.24% $20,060
50 0.23% $19,380
51 0.22% $18,870
52 0.22% $18,360
53 0.21% $18,020
54 0.21% $17,680
55 0.21% $17,510
56 0.20% $17,340
57 0.20% $17,170
58 0.20% $17,000
59 0.20% $16,830
60 0.20% $16,660
61 0.19% $16,490
62 0.19% $16,320
63 0.19% $16,150
64 0.19% $15,980
65 0.19% $15,810
66 0.18% $15,640
67 0.18% $15,470
68 0.18% $15,300
69 0.18% $15,130
70 0.18% $14,960
71 0.17% $14,790
72 0.17% $14,620
73 0.17% $14,450
74 0.17% $14,280
75 0.17% $14,110
76 0.16% $13,940
77 0.16% $13,770
78 0.16% $13,600

Zozo Championship Purse Has Decreased 22.7% Since Last Year

Despite the Zozo Championship posting the most lucrative purse in the Fall Schedule so far, the value of the purse has decreased by 22.7% since last year.

In 2022, the purse was valued at $11 million but has now dropped to $8.5 million, which is a $2.5 million decrease since 2022.

Even though the Zozo Championship features a smaller field with no cuts, this will be the second-lowest purse the tournament has ever given out.

In its inaugural season, the Zozo Championship featured a $9.75 million purse. That means the purse in 2023 is even smaller than it was in the first year that the tournament was held. Only the 2020 Zozo Championship, which was affected by COVID-19, featured a smaller purse.

Check out the table below to view the Zozo Championship purses and winners since 2019.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)

 Venue
2022 Keegan Bradley $11,000,000.00 $1,980,000.00 Narashino, Japan
2021 Hideki Matsuyama $9,950,000.00 $1,791,000.00 Narashino, Japan
2020 Patrick Cantlay $8,000,000.00 $1,440,000.00 Sherwood, U.S.
2019 Tiger Woods $9,750,000.00 $1,755,000.00 Narashino, Japan

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

