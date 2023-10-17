The PGA Tour will tee off in Japan for the 2023 Zozo Championship this weekend, The 78-man field will compete for a share of a $8.5 million purse. The 2023 Zozo Championship winner will take home a substantial $1.53 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Zozo Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The Zozo Championship marks the halfway point in the fall schedule. Unlike the other regular events, the Zozo Championship will be hosted in Japan and only feature a 78-man field. There are also no cuts, meaning every player in the field will take home a piece of the $8.5 million purse.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the Zozo Championship purse has seen a significant decrease in 2023 with payouts down 22.7 percent year-over-year.

In 2023, the winner’s share is priced at $1.53 million, which is actually the lowest number since 2020. The last-place finisher is guaranteed at least 0.16% of the purse, which is valued at $13,600.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Zozo Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Zozo Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Zozo Championship is an event that is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and Japan Golf Tour.

It’s a fairly new event that was introduced in 2019. In fact, the Zozo Championship was the first-ever event sanctioned by the PGA Tour in Japan and the deal will last until at least 2025.

The tournament is sponsored by the Japanese clothing brand ZOZO.

The first tournament was hosted in Japan and Tiger Woods won the event, marking his 82nd career win. Since then, there have only been three other winners, including 2022 defending champion Keegan Bradley.

This year, the purse is set at $8.5 million with the winner’s share being $1.53 million. Everyone in the field will be guaranteed money but the amount decreases significantly for any players outside the top 20. Only the top 23 are guaranteed one percent or more of the purse.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Zozo Championship prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.

Position Percent Prize Money 1 18% $1,530,000 2 10.80% $918,000 3 6.80% $578,000 4 4.80% $408,000 5 4% $340,000 6 3.60% $306,000 7 3.35% $284,750 8 3.10% $263,500 9 2.90% $246,500 10 2.70% $229,500 11 2.50% $212,500 12 2.30% $195,500 13 2.10% $178,500 14 1.90% $161,500 15 1.78% $151,640 16 1.68% $142,460 17 1.58% $133,960 18 1.48% $125,460 19 1.38% $116,960 20 1.28% $108,460 21 1.18% $99,960 22 1.10% $93,160 23 1.02% $86,360 24 0.94% $79,560 25 0.86% $72,760 26 0.78% $65,960 27 0.75% $63,410 28 0.72% $60,860 29 0.69% $58,310 30 0.66% $55,760 31 0.63% $53,210 32 0.60% $50,660 33 0.57% $48,110 34 0.54% $45,985 35 0.52% $43,860 36 0.49% $41,735 37 0.47% $39,610 38 0.45% $37,910 39 0.43% $36,210 40 0.41% $34,510 41 0.39% $32,810 42 0.37% $31,110 43 0.35% $29,410 44 0.33% $27,710 45 0.31% $26,010 46 0.29% $24,310 47 0.27% $22,610 48 0.25% $21,250 49 0.24% $20,060 50 0.23% $19,380 51 0.22% $18,870 52 0.22% $18,360 53 0.21% $18,020 54 0.21% $17,680 55 0.21% $17,510 56 0.20% $17,340 57 0.20% $17,170 58 0.20% $17,000 59 0.20% $16,830 60 0.20% $16,660 61 0.19% $16,490 62 0.19% $16,320 63 0.19% $16,150 64 0.19% $15,980 65 0.19% $15,810 66 0.18% $15,640 67 0.18% $15,470 68 0.18% $15,300 69 0.18% $15,130 70 0.18% $14,960 71 0.17% $14,790 72 0.17% $14,620 73 0.17% $14,450 74 0.17% $14,280 75 0.17% $14,110 76 0.16% $13,940 77 0.16% $13,770 78 0.16% $13,600

Zozo Championship Purse Has Decreased 22.7% Since Last Year

Despite the Zozo Championship posting the most lucrative purse in the Fall Schedule so far, the value of the purse has decreased by 22.7% since last year.

In 2022, the purse was valued at $11 million but has now dropped to $8.5 million, which is a $2.5 million decrease since 2022.

Even though the Zozo Championship features a smaller field with no cuts, this will be the second-lowest purse the tournament has ever given out.

In its inaugural season, the Zozo Championship featured a $9.75 million purse. That means the purse in 2023 is even smaller than it was in the first year that the tournament was held. Only the 2020 Zozo Championship, which was affected by COVID-19, featured a smaller purse.

Check out the table below to view the Zozo Championship purses and winners since 2019.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) Venue 2022 Keegan Bradley $11,000,000.00 $1,980,000.00 Narashino, Japan 2021 Hideki Matsuyama $9,950,000.00 $1,791,000.00 Narashino, Japan 2020 Patrick Cantlay $8,000,000.00 $1,440,000.00 Sherwood, U.S. 2019 Tiger Woods $9,750,000.00 $1,755,000.00 Narashino, Japan

