The 2023 Zozo Championship will tee off from Accordia Narashino Country Club on Wednesday evening, as the field competes for a share of a $8.5 million purse. Find the Zozo Championship 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days.

The PGA Tour is officially halfway through the FedEx Cup Fall Schedule as the field prepares to tee off in Chiba, Japan. It’s going to be the strongest field fans have seen in a while as stars like Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa made the trip over to Japan to play.

Since the weather is going to be dry with next to no chance of rain, the field won’t have to deal with any inclement wind conditions at Narashino. Other than the wind, there will be only mild temperatures to contend with on the course throughout the weekend.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 Zozo Championship tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

Zozo Championship 2023 Field

Unique to the Zozo Championship, the event only features a 78-man field. However, it’s going to be one of the strongest fields yet in the fall schedule. There will be 16 of the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup rankings in action, including Tour Championship runner-up, Xander Schauffele.

The field is also highlighted by Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama, and more.

The Zozo Championship is a no-cut event, which means fans will get to see the entire field play for all four rounds in Japan this weekend.

Zozo Championship 2023 Tee Times

Due to the time difference, players will be teeing off in primetime this weekend. Compared to Eastern Standard Time, Tokyo is 11 hours ahead, which means tee times actually begin on Wednesday evening.

The first tee time will begin at 7:45 p.m. ET and groups will continue to go in 11 intervals. The first group to tee off in Japan will include David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren, and Yuki Inamori at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Featured Groups for Round 1

There are strong pairings in Japan this weekend for the 2023 Zozo Championship. The field consists of well-established players and previous PGA Tour winners like Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, and more.

The first featured group to tee off includes K.H. Lee, Collin Morikawa, and Adam Scott, who will be teeing off from Narashino Country Club at 8:18 p.m. ET.

The last featured group to go will see Rickie Fowler, defending champion Keegan Bradley and former 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama teeing off at 9:46 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Accorida Narashino Country Club.

8:18 p.m. ET: K.H. Lee, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

8:29 p.m. ET: Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Austin Eckroat

8:29 p.m. ET: Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Xander Schauffele

9:24 p.m. ET: Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Kaito Onishi

9:24 p.m. ET: Nick Taylor, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge

9:35 p.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Davis Riley, Garrick Higgo

9:46 p.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times (ET) Groups 7:45 p.m. David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren, Yuki Inamori 7:45 p.m.* Satoshi Kodaira, Zac Blair, Harry Hall 7:56 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton, Mikumu Horikawa 7:56 p.m.* Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry, Taiga Semikawa 8:07 p.m. Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes, Joel Dahmen 8:07 p.m.* Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Champ, Ryo Ishikawa 8:18 p.m. Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk 8:18 p.m.* K.H. Lee, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott 8:29 p.m. Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Austin Eckroat 8:29 p.m.* Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Xander Schauffele 8:40 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Aguri Iwasaki 8:40 p.m.* Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Takumi Kanaya 8:51 p.m. Aaron Rai, Kevin Yu, Trevor Werbylo 8:51 p.m.* S.H. Kim, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower 9:02 p.m. Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander, Shugo Imahira 9:02 p.m.* Ben Griffin, Justin Suh, Kensei Hirata 9:13 p.m. Beau Hossler, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryo Hisatsune 9:13 p.m.* Hayden Buckley, Ben Taylor, Young-han Song 9:24 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Kaito Onishi 9:24 p.m.* Nick Taylor, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge 9:35 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy, Cam Davis 9:35 p.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Davis Riley, Garrick Higgo 9:46 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama 9:46 p.m.* Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Dylan Wu 9:57 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Min Woo Lee, Keita Nakajima 9:57 p.m.* David Lipsky, Andrew Novak, Ryataro Nagano

Zozo Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

*Denotes Tee From Hole No. 10

The Zozo Championship will be live from Japan this weekend.

As a result, the weather conditions are going to be completely different than in North America. The field will be facing some strong winds throughout the weekend. While it’s a no-cut event, the Narashino course is going to be a challenge for all players.

Luckily, the forecast has zero chance of rain and there will be mild temperatures throughout the tournament, making it a great weekend for golf.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Zozo Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend in Japan below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds % AM Rains PM Winds %PM Rains Thursday 74 / 64 SW 10 mph 0% S 11 mph 0% Friday 75 / 67 SW 17 mph 0% SW 22 mph 0% Saturday 67 / 65 NE 10 mph 0% SW 6 mph 0% Sunday 66 / 55 NW 3 mph 0% SW 9 mph 0%

