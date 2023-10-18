Golf News and Rumors

Zozo Championship: How Much Does An Accordia Narashino Country Club Membership Cost?

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Zozo Championship: How Much Does An Accordia Narashino Country Club Membership Cost?

The PGA Tour is heading to Japan for the 2023 Zozo Championship which means that fans will get the chance to enjoy some primetime golf. For the third time in four years, the PGA Tour will tee off at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, just outside Tokyo.

The challenge at Narashino has already been validated with prolific winners like Tiger Woods in 2019, Hideki Matsuyama in 2021, and Keegan Bradley last year.

While the course may be new to North American fans, Narashino is a staple for competitive golf in Japan and around the world. Legendary designer Kinya Fujita designed the course, which features two greens on each hole.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the average cost of a golf membership in Japan is roughly $30,000 USD. While the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club is not currently taking members, initiation fees are rumored to run approximately $50,000 and the annual dues are an estimated $6,000 USD per year.

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Amenities

One of the main draws of the Narashino Country Club is the championship golf course. It’s one of a series of golf courses that still maintains two greens on every hole, which changes gameplay for players from day to day.

The Zozo Championship embraces history and each event features a second green open.

There are 18 holes on the course and 36 different greens.

The Narasino Country Club is under the Accordia franchise, which allows players to play on its sister golf courses. Membership also gives players access to different clubs and amenities. At Narashino, the club is strictly business and offers little-to-no added luxuries except access to toiletries in the washrooms.

At Accordia Golf, members also have the ability to sign up for competitions and sponsored tournaments.

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Membership Fees

The Narashino Country Club is a semi-private club. While new members can inquire fees about for the franchise, Narashino isn’t open to any new members. Golf fans can still visit the course and pay drop-in fees which could run up to $200 USD for a single reservation.

Like most clubs, players must pay an initiation fee when signing up. However, new members are interviewed and must go through a rigorous process in order to be accepted into the club.

To be a member of Golf Narashino Country Club, players should expect to pay a high initiation fee, which could be upwards of $50,000 USD, and an annual fee for the greens.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Zozo Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Zozo Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6min
Golf News and Rumors
Talor Gooch Named 2023 LIV Golf Indiviudal Champion Ahead of Team Championships
Talor Gooch Named 2023 LIV Golf Indiviudal Champion Ahead of Team Championships
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14min
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A Trump National Doral Golf Club Membership Cost?
How Much Does A Trump National Doral Golf Club Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17min
Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  24min
Golf News and Rumors
Luke List Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend
Luke List Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Tom Kim Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend
Tom Kim Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Zozo Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Down 22%; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M
Zozo Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Down 22%; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top