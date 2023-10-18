The PGA Tour is heading to Japan for the 2023 Zozo Championship which means that fans will get the chance to enjoy some primetime golf. For the third time in four years, the PGA Tour will tee off at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, just outside Tokyo.

The challenge at Narashino has already been validated with prolific winners like Tiger Woods in 2019, Hideki Matsuyama in 2021, and Keegan Bradley last year.

While the course may be new to North American fans, Narashino is a staple for competitive golf in Japan and around the world. Legendary designer Kinya Fujita designed the course, which features two greens on each hole.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the average cost of a golf membership in Japan is roughly $30,000 USD. While the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club is not currently taking members, initiation fees are rumored to run approximately $50,000 and the annual dues are an estimated $6,000 USD per year.

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Amenities

One of the main draws of the Narashino Country Club is the championship golf course. It’s one of a series of golf courses that still maintains two greens on every hole, which changes gameplay for players from day to day.

The Zozo Championship embraces history and each event features a second green open.

There are 18 holes on the course and 36 different greens.

The Narasino Country Club is under the Accordia franchise, which allows players to play on its sister golf courses. Membership also gives players access to different clubs and amenities. At Narashino, the club is strictly business and offers little-to-no added luxuries except access to toiletries in the washrooms.

At Accordia Golf, members also have the ability to sign up for competitions and sponsored tournaments.

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Membership Fees

The Narashino Country Club is a semi-private club. While new members can inquire fees about for the franchise, Narashino isn’t open to any new members. Golf fans can still visit the course and pay drop-in fees which could run up to $200 USD for a single reservation.

Like most clubs, players must pay an initiation fee when signing up. However, new members are interviewed and must go through a rigorous process in order to be accepted into the club.

To be a member of Golf Narashino Country Club, players should expect to pay a high initiation fee, which could be upwards of $50,000 USD, and an annual fee for the greens.

Golf Betting Guides 2023