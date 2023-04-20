Golf News and Rumors

Zurich Classic 2023: Tee Times, Field, Pairings, and Weather Forecast

Gia Nguyen
10 min read
Zurich Classic 2023: Tee Times, Field, Pairings, and Weather Forecast

The 2023 Zurich Classic will tee off from TPC Louisiana on Thursday and golfers will have to deal windy conditions this weekend. Find the 2023 Zurich Classic tee times, field, and weather forecast for all four days at TPC Louisiana.

The weather hasn’t cooperated with the PGA Tour for the last two weeks but the forecast in Louisiana is shaping up nicely for a great weekend of golf at the Zurich Classic. There will be a lot of humidity, strong winds and just one day of rain in the weather forecast for TPC Louisiana.

After two action packed weeks, the field will be weaker at the Zurich Classic with only eight of the top 20 players on the Official World Golf Rankings competing in New Orleans.

Unlike most PGA Tour tournaments, the Zurich Classic is a team event and will have two format styles. The first and third rounds will feature alternate shot (foursome) and better ball (fourball) for the second and fourth rounds. Teams will be ready to tee off at 8:26 a.m. ET.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 Zurich Classic tee times, field, and weather forecast.

Zurich Classic 2023 Field

In the last few years, the Zurich Classic has switched over to a team-style event, where eight pairs take to the course to compete with better ball and alternate shot formats.

The Zurich Classic features a smaller purse and no world ranking points are awarded at the tournament, but there are some perks to winning in New Orleans.

In fact, winning the Zurich Classic buys an automatic two year bid on the PGA Tour. In addition, winners receive FedEx Cup points and invitations to the PGA Championship, Players Championship and Sentry Test of Champions.

This year the field at TPC Louisiana is highlighted by defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. Other top teams to follow include Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell, Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, and more.

With eight of the top 20 golfers in the world in action, the Zurich Classic promises to be one of the must-watch events of the season.

Zurich Classic 2023 Tee Times

The PGA Tour stops in Louisiana this week, which means tee times will start around 8 a.m. ET.

The first group features Geoff Ogilvy/Kevin Stadler and Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray. The teams will tee off on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. ET from Hole 1.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

Zurich Classic 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

Despite not being an elevated event, there are still interesting teams to follow at TPC Louisiana this weekend.

The first featured group includes Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell, who will tee off at 8:26 a.m. ET along with Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh. Max Homa and Collin Morikawa will tee off around 8:52 a.m., along with Matt Fitzpatrick and his younger brother Alex.

The last featured group to tee off will feature Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery along with Full Swing star Joel Dahmen and Denny McCarthy.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

  • 8:26 a.m. ET: Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell and Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh
  • 8:39 a.m. ET: Sam Burns/Billy Horschel and Harris English/Tom Hoge
  • 8:52 a.m. ET: Max Homa/Collin Morikawa and Matt/Alex Fitzpatrick
  • 9:05 a.m. ET: J.J Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Davis Riley/Nick Hardy
  • 1:44 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim and Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
  • 1:57 p.m. ET: Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery and Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

First tee Groups
8 a.m. Geoff Ogilvy/Kevin Stadler and Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray

Ryan Palmer/Scott Piercy and Bill Haas/Jonathan Byrd*
8:13 a.m. Jason Dufner/Kevin Chappell and D.J. Trahan/Chad Collins

Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith and Sam Ryder/Doc Redman*
8:26 a.m. Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard and Jim Herman/Ryan Armour

Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell and Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh*
8:39 a.m. Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

Sam Burns/Billy Horschel and Harris English/Tom Hoge*
8:52 a.m. Brendon Todd/Patton Kizzire and Richy Werenski/Scott Brown

Max Homa/Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick*
9:05 a.m. Robert Streb/Troy Merritt and Andrew Landry/Austin Cook

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Davis Riley/Nick Hardy*
9:18 a.m. Michael Thompson/Paresh Amin and Dylan Frittelli/Matti Schmid

Les Hodges/Robby Shelton and Taylor Pendrith/Michael Gligic*
9:31 a.m. Sung Kang/Sangmoon Bae and David Lipsky/Aaron Rai

Jimmy Walker/D.A. Points and Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett*
9:44 a.m. Chris Stroud/William McGirt and Andrew Novak/Trevor Cone

Fabian Gómez/Augusto Núñez and Cody Gribble/Paul Haley II*
9:57 a.m. Austin Eckroat/Scott Harrington and Zac Blair/Zecheng Dou

Brent Grant/Kevin Roy and Tano Goya/Trevor Werbylo*
1:05 p.m. Jonas Blixt/David Lingmerth and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft

Kyle Stanley/Ricky Barnes and Derek Ernst/Robert Garrigus*
1:18 p.m. Chesson Hadley/Ben Martin and Eric Cole/Sam Saunders

John Daly/David Duval and Luke List/Henrik Norlander*
1:31 p.m. Zach Johnson/Steve Stricker and Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari

Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman and Austin Smotherman/Harry Higgs*
1:44 p.m. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim and Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

Tyler Duncan/Nick Lebioda and Brice Garnett/Greyson Sigg*
1:57 p.m. Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery and Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy

Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh*
2:10 p.m. Russell Knox/Chris Stuard and Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler

Matt Wallace/Callum Shinkwin and Erik van Rooyen/M.J. Daffue*
2:23 p.m. Thomas Detry/Victor Perez and Matthias Schwab/Vincent Norrman

Justin Lower/Dylan Wu and Ben An/S.H. Kim*
2:36 p.m. Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok and Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard

Max McGreevy/Sam Stevens and Callum Tarren/Ben Taylor*
2:49 p.m. Davis Thompson/Will Gordon and Tyson Alexander/Carl Yuan

Aaron Baddeley/Harrison Endycott and Cameron Percy/Greg Chalmers*
3:02 p.m. Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews and Nicolai Hojgaard/Thorbjorn Olesen

Carson Young/Kyle Westmoreland and Harry Hall/Akshay Bhatia*

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Zurich Classic 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

There is a good selection of featured groups at the 2023 Zurich Classic. At 2:19 p.m. ET Max Homa and Collin Morikawa will tee off with the Fitzpatrick brothers, Alex and Matt.

Another interesting group includes Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim teeing off against the defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay at 9:53 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 2 and when they tee off.

  • 9:53 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim and Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
  • 10:04 a.m. ET: Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery and Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy
  • 1:57 p.m. ET: Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell and Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh
  • 2:08 p.m. ET: Sam Burns/Billy Horschel and Harris English/Tom Hoge
  • 2:19 p.m. ET: Max Homa/Collin Morikawa and Matt/Alex Fitzpatrick
  • 2:30 p.m. ET: J.J Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Davis Riley/Nick Hardy

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 2, scroll down below.

Tee Times Groups
9:20 a.m.

Kyle Stanley/Ricky Barnes and Derek Ernst/Robert Garrigus

Jonas Blixt/David Lingmerth and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft*
9:31 a.m. John Daly/David Duval and Luke List/Henrik Norlander

Chesson Hadley/Ben Martin and Eric Cole/Sam Saunders*
9:42 a.m.

Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman and Austin Smotherman/Harry Higgs

Zach Johnson/Steve Stricker and Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari*
9:53 a.m. Tyler Duncan/Nick Lebioda and Brice Garnett/Greyson Sigg

Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim and Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay*
10:04 a.m.

Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh

Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery and Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy*
10:15 a.m. Matt Wallace/Callum Shinkwin and Erik van Rooyen/M.J. Daffue

Russell Knox/Chris Stuard and Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler*
10:26 a.m.

Justin Lower/Dylan Wu and Ben An/S.H. Kim

Thomas Detry/Victor Perez and Matthias Schwab/Vincent Norrman*
10:37 a.m. Max McGreevy/Sam Stevens and Callum Tarren/Ben Taylor

Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok and Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard*
10:48 a.m.

Aaron Baddeley/Harrison Endycott and Cameron Percy/Greg Chalmers

Davis Thompson/Will Gordon and Tyson Alexander/Carl Yuan*
10:59 a.m. Carson Young/Kyle Westmoreland and Harry Hall/Akshay Bhatia

Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews and Nicolai Hojgaard/Thorbjorn Olesen*
1:35 p.m.

Ryan Palmer/Scott Piercy and Bill Haas/Jonathan Byrd

Geoff Ogilvy/Kevin Stadler and Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray*
1:46 p.m. Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith and Sam Ryder/Doc Redman

Jason Dufner/Kevin Chappell and D.J. Trahan/Chad Collins*
1:57 p.m.

Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell and Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh

Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard and Jim Herman/Ryan Armour*
2:08 p.m. Sam Burns/Billy Horschel and Harris English/Tom Hoge

Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin*
2:19 p.m.

Max Homa/Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick

Brendon Todd/Patton Kizzire and Richy Werenski/Scott Brown*
2:30 p.m. J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Davis Riley/Nick Hardy

Robert Streb/Troy Merritt and Andrew Landry/Austin Cook*
2:41 p.m.

Les Hodges/Robby Shelton and Taylor Pendrith/Michael Gligic

Michael Thompson/Paresh Amin and Dylan Frittelli/Matti Schmid*
2:52 p.m. Jimmy Walker/D.A. Points and Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett

Sung Kang/Sangmoon Bae and David Lipsky/Aaron Rai*
3:03 p.m.

Fabian Gómez/Augusto Núñez and Cody Gribble/Paul Haley II

Chris Stroud/William McGirt and Andrew Novak/Trevor Cone*
3:14 p.m.

Brent Grant/Kevin Roy and Tano Goya/Trevor Werbylo

Austin Eckroat/Scott Harrington and Zac Blair/Zecheng Dou*

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Zurich Classic 2023 Weather Forecast

After two weeks of rain, the PGA Tour catches a break at the 2023 Zurich Classic. The weather is shaping up nicely this weekend, aside from one day of rain on Saturday

The field will have to prepare for howling winds in New Orleans as wind gusts can reach up to 21 mph throughout the weekend. Overall though, it’s going to be a nice weekend for golf —the weather will be warm and the humidity will be high in Louisiana.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Zurich Classic weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS
Thursday 81 / 66 SE 13 mph (20 mph) 0% SE 14 mph (21 mph) 20%
Friday 73 / 68 SE 9 mph (13 mph) 40% SE 11 mph (16 mph) 90%
Saturday 77 / 64 N 12 mph (18 mph) 40% NE 10 mph (15 mph) 0%
Sunday 77 / 63 NE 13 mph (20 mph) 0% E 14 mph (21 mph) 20%

