4/8/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Everything is coming up aces for the New York Mets (6-1), who are off to one of the best starts in team history. The Mets have won four games in a row, including the first two of their series with the Washington Nationals (4-4), and have the chance to make a huge statement by completing the sweep tonight. First pitch for tonight’s nationally televised affair, which will be broadcast as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package, is scheduled for 8:08 pm at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send right hander Matt Harvey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the hill tonight. Harvey pitched well in his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on a cold and damp night, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets would go on to win the game 2-0. The Nationals will counter with righty Tanner Roark (1-0, 1.29 ERA). Roark picked up a victory in his first start of the season, tossing seven innings of one run ball to defeat the Atlanta Braves last Monday.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 2B Asdrubal Cabrera 1B Adrian Gonzalez C Travis d’Arnaud SP Matt Harvey SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: