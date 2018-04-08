Mets

4/8/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Everything is coming up aces for the New York Mets (6-1), who are off to one of the best starts in team history. The Mets have won four games in a row, including the first two of their series with the Washington Nationals (4-4), and have the chance to make a huge statement by completing the sweep tonight. First pitch for tonight’s nationally televised affair, which will be broadcast as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package, is scheduled for 8:08 pm at Nationals Park.

Apr 7, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) is congratulated by second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right hander Matt Harvey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the hill tonight. Harvey pitched well in his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on a cold and damp night, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets would go on to win the game 2-0. The Nationals will counter with righty Tanner Roark (1-0, 1.29 ERA). Roark picked up a victory in his first start of the season, tossing seven innings of one run ball to defeat the Atlanta Braves last Monday.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. CF Michael Conforto
  2. LF Yoenis Cespedes
  3. RF Jay Bruce
  4. 3B Todd Frazier
  5. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
  6. 1B Adrian Gonzalez
  7. C Travis d’Arnaud
  8. SP Matt Harvey
  9. SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Harvey is 3-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 15 career appearances, including 14 starts, against the Nationals.
  • Roark is 7-2 with a 2.76 ERA in his career against the Mets.
  • After getting the day off yesterday, Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup. Conforto will bat lead off and play center field.
  • The Mets will look to complete a sweep of the Nationals for the first time since September of 2015, when they swept a three game set in Washington to essentially clinch the division title.

