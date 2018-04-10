4/10/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The New York Mets (8-1) just keep winning games. The winning streak reached six games last night as the Mets defeated the Miami Marlins (3-7) 4-2 behind a solid start from Noah Syndergaard and some clutch hitting. The Mets will look to secure their fourth straight series victory and build on their strong start to the year as they continue their series with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.

The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.54 ERA) to the mound tonight for his third start of the season. deGrom was very sharp in his last start, allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings of work to defeat the Washington Nationals last Thursday to spoil their home opener. The Marlins will counter with young left hander Caleb Smith (0-1, 4.32 ERA). Smith had a rough turn last Thursday, lasting only three innings and allowing three runs on two hits and six walks in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes 1B Wilmer Flores 3B Todd Frazier 2B Asdrubal Cabrera C Kevin Plawecki CF Juan Lagares SP Jacob deGrom SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: