4/10/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The New York Mets (8-1) just keep winning games. The winning streak reached six games last night as the Mets defeated the Miami Marlins (3-7) 4-2 behind a solid start from Noah Syndergaard and some clutch hitting. The Mets will look to secure their fourth straight series victory and build on their strong start to the year as they continue their series with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.
The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.54 ERA) to the mound tonight for his third start of the season. deGrom was very sharp in his last start, allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings of work to defeat the Washington Nationals last Thursday to spoil their home opener. The Marlins will counter with young left hander Caleb Smith (0-1, 4.32 ERA). Smith had a rough turn last Thursday, lasting only three innings and allowing three runs on two hits and six walks in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Michael Conforto
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- C Kevin Plawecki
- CF Juan Lagares
- SP Jacob deGrom
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 4-4 with a 3.77 ERA in 12 career starts against the Marlins.
- The Mets have never faced Smith before.
- With a lefty on the mound, the Mets will start Wilmer Flores at first base. Flores will bat third.
- Jay Bruce will get his first day off of the season tonight. Michael Conforto will shift over to right field, allowing Juan Lagares to start in center. Conforto will bat leadoff while Lagares will bat seventh.
- The Mets have recalled pitcher Corey Oswalt from Triple-A Las Vegas to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. Brandon Nimmo, whose playing time evaporated once Conforto returned from the disabled list, was optioned down to the minors to make room for Oswalt on the active roster.
- With a win, the Mets would be 9-1, setting a new mark for the best start in franchise history. The Mets have started a season 8-1 twice before, in 1985 (when they won 98 games) and in 2006 (when they won 97 and the National League East crown).
