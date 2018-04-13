4/13/18 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

A lot has changed for the New York Mets (10-1) since the last time they were home. The Mets’ last home game came on April 4th, when they beat the Phillies in a game that wasn’t even available on television. That was the Mets’ second win in a row, and they have tacked on six more since then to claim the best record in the league. The Mets return home to some warm weather and a 3.5 game lead in the National League East, and the winning streak will be on the line as they begin a weekend set with the Milwaukee Brewers (7-6) to kick off a six game home stand. First pitch for the opener of this three game series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Brewers enter 2018 on the upswing. Milwaukee was one of the biggest surprises in baseball a year ago, winning 86 games and remaining in the playoff hunt right until the end of the season. Rather than rest on their laurels, the Brewers decided to aggressively upgrade their offense over the winter, signing former Royals’ center fielder Lorenzo Cain to a five year contract and shopping at the Marlins’ fire sale to snag outfielder Christian Yelich. The Brewers should be a potent offensive team, but the big question remains the pitching staff. Milwaukee’s best starter is Chase Anderson, so the choice not to add a guy like Jake Arrieta or Lance Lynn to the pitching staff was a curious one. The Brewers do have plenty of talent and should be a postseason threat once again, so this will be an interesting series early in the season.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (0-1, 3.00 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz bounced back nicely in his second start of the year, limiting the Washington Nationals to one run in five innings of work, but he did not factor in the decision. The Mets would go on to win that game 3-2. The Brewers will counter with righty Zach Davies (0-1, 5.40 ERA). Davies delivered a quality start last Saturday, when he limited the Chicago Cubs to one run in six innings of work, but received a no decision when the bullpen blew his lead late in a 5-2 loss.
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- 3B Todd Frazier
- SS Amed Rosario
- C Jose Lobaton
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets went just 2-5 against the Brewers in 2017, although both wins came at home during a four game set in late May.
- Matz is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in two career starts against the Brewers.
- Davies is 2-0 with a 4.22 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.
- After sitting out the past two games with lefties on the mound, Adrian Gonzalez is back in the Mets’ lineup. Gonzalez will play first base and bat fifth.
- Michael Conforto is back in the lineup after getting Wednesday night off. Conforto will bat leadoff and play center field.
- The Mets made a litany of roster moves today. Kevin Plawecki (hand) was placed on the 10 day disabled list and Jacob Rhame was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. Brandon Nimmo is back from the 51’s and catcher Jose Lobaton was added to the active roster, with Travis d’Arnaud going to the 60 day DL to make room for Lobaton on the 40 man roster.
- With both d’Arnaud and Plawecki down, Lobaton and Tomas Nido are expected to platoon at the position for now. Lobaton draws the start tonight, batting seventh in his Mets’ debut.
- The Mets will look for their first nine game winning streak since 2015.
