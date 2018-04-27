4/27/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

The New York Mets (15-8) have hit a bit of a rough patch lately, losing three consecutive series and seven of their last 11 games. There have been some disappointing late losses in that stretch, including yesterday’s 13 inning defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets are now 2-4 on their nine game road trip and will look to get back on track as they hit the final stop of their cross country journey this weekend, sunny San Diego. The opposition will be the San Diego Padres (9-17), with first pitch for the opener of the three game set scheduled for 10:10 pm at Petco Park.

Expectations weren’t very high for the Padres this season coming off a 71-91 season, good for fourth place in the loaded National League West. San Diego is in the midst of a rebuild after a failed attempt to make a run for the playoffs in 2015, but they did make some big strides over the winter. First baseman Eric Hosmer, widely regarded as the top position player on the market, signed an eight year contract to provide a cornerstone piece to the Padres’ lineup. San Diego also added veteran infielders Chase Headley and Freddy Galvis in trades, giving the team a respectable lineup as it waits for a crop of talented prospects led by Fernando Tatis Jr to develop. The Padres’ pitching is also in a state of flux as the rotation is filled with castoffs and projects, but they should still be a competitive team in a loaded division.

The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (2-0, 2.53 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom delivered another excellent performance in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves last Saturday, but was again robbed of a victory after the bullpen blew the lead for his second straight start. The Mets ended up losing the game 4-3. The Padres will counter with 34 year old lefty Clayton Richard (1-2, 5.67 ERA). Richard pitched decently in his last start, holding the Arizona Diamondbacks to three runs in five innings last Saturday, but got stuck with a loss.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes 3B Todd Frazier 1B Wilmer Flores RF Michael Conforto CF Juan Lagares C Jose Lobaton SP Jacob deGrom SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: