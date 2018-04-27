Nice Win, Noah ... Be a Shame If Something Happened To It

These are the games that rip your heart out of your chest, throw it on the ground, and pee on it.

Noah Syndergaard was absolutely brilliant. Had his velocity, his nasty changeup, and was efficient with his pitches. Syndergaard deserved an easy W, and would have gotten it if, among other things, the Mets had been able to hit Carlos Martinez a little more. But Syndergaard was failed by his defense. Yoenis Cespedes (who drove in the first two Mets runs) couldn’t corral a sun-sprinked fly ball while sliding, and it led to the first run in the seventh.

Then, Amed Rosario booted a ground ball on his backhand side which led to the second Mets run. Rosario who, as a shortstop and a former number one prospect in all of baseball, would do himself very well if he learned to bend. That play came off looking lazy, and that might have been part of what Mickey Callaway was talking about when he said:

Mickey Callaway: "What has happened in the past week is not going to continue to happen." #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 26, 2018

And what made the play more infuriating is that it gave the Cardinals life in an inning where they had 8-9-1 coming up. Noah should have, and would have, been through that eighth inning with little problem had Rosario made that play.

Then, after the Mets took the lead in the tenth, SNY made a critical mistake: They showed highlights from the 18 inning game in St. Louis from July 20th, 2015. That game featured a Mets run in the top of the 13th, and then a Cardinals run in the bottom of the 13th. The Mets won that game, but it was almost as if SNY was taunting the baseball gods by replaying all of Keith’s complaining during that game. Bad idea, especially on Getaway Day to San Diego. So of course, the well rested Jeurys Familia came in and got the first two outs before an infield single and a double by Tommy Pham (on a ball that Juan Lagares looked totally lost on) tied the game.

You don’t taunt the baseball gods on Getaway Day!

The Mets eventually lost the game in the 13th, turning their happy flight into a flight filled with melancholy and reflection. Maybe Rosario can reflect on how he should bend more. Maybe Cespedes and Lagares will reflect on investing in a better pair of sunglasses. Maybe the entire team will reflect on how they absolutely can’t waste efforts from Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom since the other three “aces” can’t get out of the fourth without spouting blood from their ligaments.

Today’s Hate List