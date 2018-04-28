Other Than That Mrs. Lincoln, How Was The Play?

So let’s recap Jason Vargas’ night:

Two runs on a Charlie Villanueva home run.

Two runs on a misplayed fly ball by Juan Lagares.

Two runs that should have scored on another Charlie Villanueva home run, but Juan Lagares made an incredible catch to rob said home run.

Two runs on a meatball to Austin Hedges who probably should have been walked with runners on second and third and first base open and the pitcher up next (Austin Hedges had five RBI tonight … five! )

) Three runs on a Franchy Cordero home run as Mickey Callaway tried to get him to limp to the finish line.

All of this happened in three and 2/3’s innings.

Welcome back to New York, Jason.

All that combined with the Mets lineup not being able to touch Joey Lucchesi and his “churve”, which is a pitch gripped by the middle finger which you can show on television, made for a 12-2 Mets loss in San Diego. The highlights were Keith hitting Gary’s cough button by mistake during a promo, and Steve Gelbs tweeting at me about made up food items. Oh, and Cespedes hit a home run.

Today’s Hate List