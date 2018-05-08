Saint Patrick

The Reds were 8-26 heading into Monday night. And the Mets ended up in a titanic death struggle against them. But that’s okay, because Mets hitters used the opportunity they received wisely, hitting four home runs in the studio apartment known as Great American Ballpark. Michael Conforto led off the game with one (nice to be the team that puts up the first inning crooked number, isn’t it), Adrian Gonzalez had two, and the Mets had three off of Homer Bailey (well they don’t call him Groundout Bailey).

It was the pitching that caused this game to come periously close to going off the rails, but P.J. Conlon, in his first major league start, actually started out pretty well, and I really think that Conlon not giving up a first inning run calmed the Mets down enough to help them grip the bats a little looser and smack the ball around. And I thought that even after giving up three runs by the bottom of the fourth, he might have gotten pulled a bit early after just 56 pitches. But I don’t know what his minor league usage pattern was so don’t listen to me.

Paul Sewald and Robert Gsellman let the Reds get really close and scare us into thinking the Mets were going to lose to an 8-26 team. But Jeurys Familia tidied up with a 15 pitch 1-2-3 ninth and all ended well. The six-game losing streak is over, the Mets scored seven runs (would have been eight had Glenn Sherlock sent Jose Reyes home in the ninth like he should have because why else was Reyes in the game pinch running), and we may get the playoff invoices after all. Happy day. They beat the Reds.

Oh, Jason Vargas goes on Tuesday? At Great American Ballpark?

Get ready for another fight to the death.

