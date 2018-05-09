5/9/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

The New York Mets (18-16) finally got rid of Matt Harvey last night, but his replacement in the rotation delivered another stinker. Jason Vargas gave up four runs in four innings of work, putting the Mets in an early hole that they couldn’t climb out of in a 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds (9-27). The Mets are now in jeopardy of losing a series to the worst team in the National League, a fate they will look to avoid by winning the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 12:35 pm at Great American Ball Park.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (2-2, 5.79 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Wheeler was hit hard in his last start, giving up eight runs in six innings to lose to the Colorado Rockies last Friday. The Reds will counter with 24 year old righty Sal Romano (2-3, 4.21 ERA). Romano earned his second win of the year last Friday, limiting the Miami Marlins to one run in 5.1 innings of work.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Brandon Nimmo 3B Wilmer Flores 2B Asdrubal Cabrera RF Jay Bruce 1B Adrian Gonzalez C Devin Mesoraco LF Michael Conforto SP Zack Wheeler SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: