Adrian Peterson's insane workout videos have gone viral, will an NFL team sign him?

Adrian Peterson played in the NFL for 12 seasons, and he holds the league record for most rushing yards in a single game (296).

It’s a record that won’t be broken anytime soon, that’s for sure, but Peterson remains unsigned, coming off the worst season of his career.

His 2017 campaign began with the Saints, but it didn’t go well, as he carried the ball 27 times for 81 yards, and was merely a third-down back. He was traded to the Cardinals, after David Johnson and others suffered injuries, and he did post some better numbers, with 129 carries for 448 yards (two touchdowns). Still, a 3.5 ypc is not Peterson-like.

But he’s been working out hard in hopes of landing with a NFL team. Check out some of these videos.

7 mile run routine, First mile speed of 6, second mile ran at 9 and for the next 5 miles alternate lap speed 5.0-6.5 for 1 then speed at 12 for 1 repeat for a total of 20 Laps. 🙏🏾 and ask for strength before starting! It helped me fight through. pic.twitter.com/Mzc11B2U8z — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) May 9, 2018

I was asked about the red box since it’s the tallest @OAthletik my grind never stops! #couldntsleeptil6amupat10grindinby11#puttheworkIN pic.twitter.com/kmabmhXLiw — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) May 3, 2018

And he’s apparently remaining optimistic about his chances of getting signed.

Those crazy @AdrianPeterson workout videos aren’t just for show. The former MVP tells me he wants NFL teams to keep watching, his neck has been cleared by multiple doctors — and he’d definitely listen if the #Saints called after Mark Ingram’s suspension. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/wK62uBuzoR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2018

It seems highly unlikely that Peterson will end up back with the Saints, but we expect some team to kick the tires on him.