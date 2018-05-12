New York Mets Will Skip Jason Vargas' Next Start

In news that should come as a surprise to no one, the New York Mets announced yesterday that they will skip Jason Vargas’ next start, MetsBlog.com reports. Vargas, who is 0-3 with a 13.86 ERA and 2.67 WHIP, will pitch a simulated game instead in order to stay sharp for his next turn. The schedule provides the Mets with off days on Monday and Thursday this week, allowing the team to just use Zack Wheeler, Steven Matz, Noah Syndergaard, and Jacob deGrom to go through this turn of the rotation.

Vargas knows his performance has been terrible and said as much when asked by Tim Healey of Newsday for comment on the team’s decision.

Instead of pitching on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, Vargas won’t start again until May 22nd, when he is scheduled to face the Miami Marlins. Here’s a look at the Mets’ rotation until that date:

Today, at Phillies: Noah Syndergaard

Tomorrow, at Phillies: Jacob deGrom

Tuesday, vs. Blue Jays: Zack Wheeler

Wednesday, vs. Blue Jays: Steven Matz

Friday, vs. Diamondbacks: Syndergaard

5/19, vs. Diamondbacks: deGrom

5/20, vs. Diamondbacks: Wheeler

5/21, vs. Marlins: Matz

5/22, vs. Marlins: Vargas