Watch Carrie Underwood's son try to shave Mike Fisher's playoff beard

Carrie Underwood and her son will now get to spend more time with Predators veteran center Mike Fisher, being that his team has been eliminated from the playoffs.

Fisher actually came out of retirement to play for the team — which was clearly in win-now mode — back in January. But the Predators came up short in their quest for a Stanley Cup, and now the team could look very different next season, due to expiring contracts and such.

As for looking different, Fisher will. Now that the team has been eliminated from the playoffs, the 37-year-old was tasked with shaving his playoff beard. Lucky for him, he had a bit of help from Underwood’s three-year-old son, Isaiah.

Prediction: This won’t end well…🤪 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 11, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

It’s time for the adorable kid to get a social media account, we think. The sports world needs more of this type of content.