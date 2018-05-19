Watch Justify win Preakness Stakes, keep Triple Crown hopes alive

Justify was, by far, the best horse in the Preakness Stakes, and the famous horse and its renowned jockey did not disappoint.

Mike Smith showed his greatness, as he and Justify got out of the gate at Pimlico cleanly, and quickly got to a similar position as the one they held at the Kentucky Derby.

Justify was able to fend off Good Magic, as well as a late push from Bravazo to win. You can check out the race here.

Kentucky Derby ✅

Preakness ✅

Belmont 🔲 Justify is just one win away from the #TripleCrown! Watch the full #Preakness race replay, presented by @rocketmortgage. pic.twitter.com/mNzS6NjZZE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 19, 2018

It was close at the end, but Justify held off his opponents for the win.

Bravazo finished in second place, while Tenfold took third. Good Magic slipped to fourth. But it was all about Justify, who will compete for the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes in a few weeks.