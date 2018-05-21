5/21/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The New York Mets (23-19) finally had a good weekend at home, completing a three game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks yesterday. The three victories mark the first time that the Mets have won consecutive games since they won nine in a row during the first two weeks of the season. The Mets will look to extend their latest winning streak to four as they begin a three game set with the National League East’s last place team, the Miami Marlins (17-29). First pitch for tonight’s series opener is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (0-3, 13.86 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas last pitched on May 8th, when he gave up four runs in four innings of work in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets utilized a pair of off days last week to skip Vargas’ turn in the rotation, allowing him to throw a simulated game to try and figure out what has gone wrong for him so far this season. The Marlins will counter with rookie right hander Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 2.25 ERA). Hernandez made his first big league start last Wednesday and pitched well, holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run in five innings of work. Unfortunately for Hernandez, he didn’t factor in the decision as the Marlins won 6-5 with an offensive outburst after he departed the contest.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- RF Jay Bruce
- CF Michael Conforto
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- C Devin Mesoraco
- 3B Luis Guillorme
- SP Jason Vargas
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas has faced the Marlins once in his career, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA after giving up four runs in six innings of work.
- The Mets went just 4-5 against the Marlins at Citi Field in 2016, a record they will look to improve on this season.
- After sitting out of yesterday’s game and delivering a dramatic pinch hit homer, Asdrubal Cabrera is back in the Mets’ lineup. Cabrera will bat second and play second base.
- Devin Mesoraco is back in the lineup after sitting out on Sunday, catching and batting sixth.
- Wilmer Flores will get a day off today. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat seventh.
