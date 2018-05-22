5/22/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The New York Mets (24-19) stretched their winning streak to four last night with a 2-0 victory over the Miami Marlins (17-30). Jason Vargas delivered his finest performance as a Met, tossing five shutout innings to earn his first win of the year, and the bullpen made the two runs of offense they got stand up. The Mets will now look to run their winning streak to five games as they continue their series with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send righty Zack Wheeler (2-3, 5.92 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler was hammered in his last start, giving up six runs in 4.2 innings to lose to the Toronto Blue Jays at a very soggy Citi Field last Wednesday. The Marlins will counter with lefty Caleb Smith (2-5, 4.22 ERA), a former Yankees’ farm hand. Smith was also beaten up in his last start, giving up four runs in three innings last Thursday in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- CF Michael Conforto
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Jose Reyes
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Zack Wheeler
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler had an excellent start against the Marlins back on April 11th, allowing one run in seven innings to pick up his first win of the season.
- Wheeler has owned the Marlins throughout his career, going 3-1 with a 2.15 ERA in eight starts against Miami.
- Smith faced the Mets back on April 10th, giving up three runs in five innings of work, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Marlins lost 8-6.
- Devin Mesoraco is out of the lineup tonight with a left elbow contusion, but he is available off the bench. Tomas Nido will catch and bat seventh.
- With a lefty on the mound, Adrian Gonzalez will sit. Wilmer Flores will slide over to first base and bat third while Jose Reyes mans third and bats sixth.
- Newly signed Jose Bautista is with the Mets tonight and will be available off the bench. Bautista, who will wear #11, is taking the roster spot of Phillip Evans, who was sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas.
