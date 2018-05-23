Robert Kraft addresses Tom Brady skipping OTAs

The rumor mill is in full swing now that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has elected not to attend OTAs.

There’s been talk about possible dissension between Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, as well as with the Patriots organization.

But it appears that it’s more speculation than anything, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft even defended Brady on Wednesday.

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft says that he’s been in communication with Tom Brady. “These are voluntary workouts… I think he’s in great shape. I think he’s at an age where he’s blessed to have 3 children, has responsibilities. It’s hard to fulfill those during the season.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2018

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft says Tom Brady is excited about being at minicamp… a confirmation that he’ll be there. On the relationship between Belichick, “nothing’s changed. Everything is good.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2018

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft says Rob Gronkowski will be there for minicamp, as well. Sounds confident in the outcome. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2018

It is interesting that Brady himself has stressed the importance of attending OTAs, yet he’s not there. However, at 40 years of age, Brady deserves the flexibility to rest and make sure his body is in peak shape heading into the season.