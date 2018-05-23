Robert Kraft addresses Tom Brady skipping OTAs

The rumor mill is in full swing now that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has elected not to attend OTAs.
There’s been talk about possible dissension between Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, as well as with the Patriots organization.
But it appears that it’s more speculation than anything, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft even defended Brady on Wednesday.
It is interesting that Brady himself has stressed the importance of attending OTAs, yet he’s not there. However, at 40 years of age, Brady deserves the flexibility to rest and make sure his body is in peak shape heading into the season.
