Horrendous mistake by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gifts Real Madrid opening goal

Liverpool’s back line is nothing to write home about, but it was said that the team’s main weakness was its goalkeeper, Loris Karius.

It turns out that piece of analysis was spot on.

Karius committed an awful mistake at the worst possible time in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final, and it wasn’t the type of gaffe you usually see in a big match.

After collecting the ball, Karius went to throw it to a teammate. The problem was that he was a bit careless in his attempt to do so, and Karim Benzema blocked the ball. He then shot it into the net, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

What a mistake from Karius as his throw gets blocked by Benzema and ends up in the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/F5KsQ8ts1Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

It was an awful gaffe, but Benzema was actually offside, and the refs missed it. That goal shouldn’t have counted. Do better, refs, and Karius.