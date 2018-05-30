Tiger Woods turns heads in this amazing trick shot video

Tiger Woods has been slowly regaining his form, and with that, his swagger is coming back.

Previously, after he was dealing with his back and neck issues — and especially after his DWI arrest — Woods stayed out of the limelight. He wasn’t seen, like at all, as he lost his sponsors, and wasn’t interested in speaking to the media — understandably so.

But now he appears to be back to his fun, charismatic self, and he even participated in a great trick shot video with Instagram star Joshua Kelley. Check it out below.

Awesome.