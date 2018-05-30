Tiger Woods turns heads in this amazing trick shot video
By: Matt Birch | May 30, 2018
Tiger Woods has been slowly regaining his form, and with that, his swagger is coming back.
Previously, after he was dealing with his back and neck issues — and especially after his DWI arrest — Woods stayed out of the limelight. He wasn’t seen, like at all, as he lost his sponsors, and wasn’t interested in speaking to the media — understandably so.
But now he appears to be back to his fun, charismatic self, and he even participated in a great trick shot video with Instagram star Joshua Kelley. Check it out below.
Awesome.
