2017-18 Washington Wizards Report Card: Ramon Sessions

Ramon Sessions

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190 lbs

Age: 32

NBA Experience: 11 years

By the Numbers:

Games Played: 15

Games Started: 0

Minutes: 15.0

Points: 5.9

Rebounds: 1.3

Assists: 3.3

Steals: 0.5

Blocks: 0.1

Turnovers: 1.0

Field goal shooting: .391

Three-point shooting: .400

Free throw shooting: .762

Net Rating: +2 (114-112)

PER: 14.9

When the Washington Wizards signed veteran point guard Ramon Sessions to two 10-day contracts and eventually for the rest of the season, they were hoping to kill two birds with one stone. On one hand, the Wizards needed point guard depth with John Wall working his way back from knee surgery and Sessions was familiar with most of the core pieces on the team already. On the other hand, Washington needed a veteran voice that could provide some leadership is a locker room that was constantly under fire from outside and possible some within, too.

Season Takeaways

In a season where Ted Leonsis and company were counting their pennies when it came to the Wizards in terms of limiting their luxury tax expenses by leaving a roster spot open for almost the entire year, Sessions was a surprise addition in terms of his on-court basketball expertise. Tomas Satoransky showed the ability to eat up 30-plus minutes per game as the starting point guard, which only left around 18 minutes to divide up between Tim Frazier and Sessions. That did not stop from the team’s higher-ups parading Sessions in front of the media for frequent availabilities, while the bigger names were kept tight-lipped. As an ultimate professional, Sessions was the perfect player for Washington to try and rebuild some of their damaged locker room image. There is no doubt that Sessions is a well-respected player in the Wizards’ locker room, but I doubt he was able to do much to repair strained relationships during a frustrating season.

Whatever you want to say about Sessions’ game, which is understandably on a descent, he knows how to get to the free-throw line. He simply has a knack, possibly just a tier below the likes of James Harden, to get the whistle called his way. In just 225 minutes of play he had 42 free throw attempts, which is 40 percent more than the 30 attempts Frazier had in 838 minutes, nearly four times as many minutes. If one thing could rub off on Wall or Bradley Beal, then the Wizards would certainly hope it would be Sessions’ ability to get to the charity stripe.

After playing in 15 of the 24 regular season games he was a member of the Wizards roster, Sessions did not see a minute of action in the playoffs where he was actually inactive for the first five games of the six-game series loss to the Toronto Raptors. With the addition of Ty Lawson just after the regular season, any hope of Sessions getting playing time vanished.

Grade: C

With John Wall and Tomas Satoransky, barring a trade in a contract year before entering restricted free agency, eating up all of the minutes at point guard next season, it would not make sense for Sessions to return assuming he does not decide to hang it up. He would probably be willing to sign to the veteran’s minimum, but the Wizards could probably find someone for cheaper than his 10+ years of experience $2.3 million price tag.

The Best of Ramon Sessions Off The Court

“Mind if i crash at your place for about 10 days?” – Ramon Sessions pic.twitter.com/Pl5yHsBVdE — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) February 22, 2018

Ramon Sessions on what #Wizards need to get back to: "Playing with that chip, you know, that swag that this team is known to have. … Nobody cares about [nagging injuries]. At the end of the day, it’s something that we just got to put together. It’s in us." pic.twitter.com/huZOAVLow7 — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) March 24, 2018

Ramon Sessions is glad to be "home" with the #Wizards. pic.twitter.com/f7mcnN5vzu — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) February 23, 2018

