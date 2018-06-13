Saints cheerleader Bailey Davis fired for posting this photo on Instagram

A former New Orleans Saints cheerleader recently made a claim that is turning heads on social media.

The cheerleader, Bailey Davis, claims that she posted a photo on Instagram a number of months ago, which resulted in the team recently parting ways with her.

Here’s the photo in question, which certainly doesn’t look very scandalous or compromising.

Davis also went on to talk about the double standard that exists between players and cheerleaders.

Former NFL cheerleaders are speaking out, saying they've been punished for being both too sexy and too prude. Chantel Simposon reports on the strict rules NFL cheerleaders have to live by. pic.twitter.com/o71y2XaFPG — Mic (@mic) May 2, 2018

It doesn’t look like Davis violated any rules, but this is just her side of the story, so it will be interesting to see what the Saints say about the matter.

Based on this photo alone, which showed no cleavage and was not provocative, Davis didn’t appear to do anything that should’ve warranted her being fired.