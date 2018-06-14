6/14/18 Game Preview: New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks

In what has become the typical story for a day ending in Y this year, the New York Mets (28-36) wasted a brilliant pitching performance yesterday. Jacob deGrom continues to pitch his heart out for the Mets, this time allowing only one run in seven innings of work, but the offense recorded only two hits in a 2-0 loss against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets have now dropped 10 out of their last 11 games and are hitting .137 for the month of June, and things could get ugly as they continue their road trip tonight against the red hot Arizona Diamondbacks (37-30). First pitch for the opener of this four game series is scheduled for 9:40 pm at Chase Field.
The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (2-4, 7.71 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas last pitched on June 5th, when he allowed one run in five innings in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles, and was moved up a day to accommodate Steven Matz. Matz was pushed back to Saturday due to a blister problem. The Diamondbacks will counter with former Mets’ farm hand Matt Koch (4-3, 4.20 ERA). Koch had a rough day at Coors Field in his last start, giving up seven runs (five earned) in five innings of work last Saturday, but was bailed out of a loss when the Diamondbacks rallied for a 12-7 victory.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Jose Bautista
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Jason Vargas
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets swept the Diamondbacks in a three game series at Citi Field back in mid-May, the only series they have won since starting the season 11-1.
- The Mets got blasted out of Chase Field last season, getting swept in three games by Arizona and getting outscored 17-11 in the process.
- Vargas is 2-2 with a 7.11 ERA in five career starts against the Diamondbacks.
- Koch, who the Mets traded to Arizona in August of 2015 with another prospect for Addison Reed, has never faced the team that drafted him.
- Jay Bruce is out of the lineup with a lower back issue. Jose Bautista will start in left field and bat fifth.
- After sitting out yesterday’s day game, Asdrubal Cabrera is back in the Mets’ lineup. Cabrera will bat cleanup and play second base.
- The Mets have added right hander Chris Beck, who they claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, to the active roster. Tim Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Beck on the active roster.
- The Mets’ offense continues to be a problem. The team has scored only 10 runs in their last 87 innings played.
Comments