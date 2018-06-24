6/24/18 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

We haven’t even finished three months of the season yet, but the New York Mets (31-43) are basically irrelevant. The Mets lost their fifth consecutive game last night, falling 8-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers (40-35), and have now dropped 22 of their past 26. That stretch has included 12 losses in their last 13 home games, a trend the Mets will look to reverse as they try to avoid getting swept by the Dodgers this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send left hander Jerry Blevins (1-1, 4.86 ERA) to the mound today for his first career start. Blevins last pitched on Friday, when he retired the only batter he faced against the Dodgers, and is filling in for the injured Jason Vargas. Vargas was supposed to start today, but landed on the disabled list last night after injuring his right calf during conditioning drills. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Rich Hill (1-2, 4.99 ERA). Hill pitched well in his return from the disabled list on Tuesday, tossing six shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs, but did not factor in the decision. The Dodgers went on to lose that game 2-1.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- RF Jose Bautista
- LF Dominic Smith
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SS Jose Reyes
- SP Jerry Blevins
Pre-Game Notes:
- Blevins has a 0.00 ERA in eight career appearances, covering 4.1 innings pitched, against the Dodgers.
- Today will likely be a bullpen day for the Mets, with manager Mickey Callaway telling reporters before the game that “almost everyone in the ‘pen is going to pitch today.”
- The Mets have recalled right hander Chris Flexen from AAA Las Vegas to take Vargas’ spot on the active roster, and he will be one of the eight pitchers available out of the bullpen today.
- Hill is 1-2 with an ERA of 8.00 in six career appearances (four starts) against the Mets.
- The Dodgers have won 11 consecutive games against the Mets dating back to May 28, 2016.
- Michael Conforto will get the day off today. Brandon Nimmo will shift over to center field, opening up left field for Dominic Smith, who will bat sixth.
- The Mets have faced a left handed starter in four consecutive games.
- Amed Rosario is off again today as the Mets believe he needs a bit of a “mental break” to work on elements of his offensive and defensive game. Jose Reyes will start at shortstop today and bat eighth.
