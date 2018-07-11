7/11/18 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (36-53) were stuck starting an eight year minor leaguer last night, and it went about as poorly as one would expect. Drew Gagnon made his major league debut and was hammered for six runs in 4.2 innings of a 7-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (51-39). The Phillies have now won two of the first three games in this series, so the Mets will look to salvage a split in the finale tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send their ace, righty Jacob deGrom (5-4, 1.79 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was brilliant again in his last start, tossing eight innings of one run ball against the Tampa Bay Rays last Friday, but was stuck with a no decision because the Mets couldn’t muster more than one run while he was in the game. The Mets ended up winning the game 5-1 when Jose Bautista launched a walk off grand slam in the 10th inning. The Phillies will counter with young right hander Vince Velasquez (5-8, 4.69 ERA). Velasquez last pitched on June 30th, when he gave up a run in two innings against the Washington Nationals before getting hit in the forearm with a line drive. That injury sent Velasquez to the disabled list, where he missed just one start before being activated today.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Michael Conforto
- RF Jose Bautista
- 2B Wilmer Flores
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Devin Mesoraco
- CF Matt den Dekker
- SS Amed Rosario
- 3B Jose Reyes
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom has made one start against the Phillies this season, where he tossed one shutout inning in his return from the disabled list in a game the Mets went on to lose.
- Velasquez is 1-3 with a 4.61 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.
- After sitting out of yesterday’s game, Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup. Conforto will play left field and bat leadoff.
- Brandon Nimmo will get the day off today. Newly promoted Matt den Dekker is starting in center field and will bat sixth.
- Asdrubal Cabrera is out of the Mets’ lineup after leaving yesterday’s game with a hyperextended right elbow. Wilmer Flores will start at second base and bat third while Dominic Smith slides in at first and will bat cleanup.
- The Mets made some roster moves prior to the game, recalling den Dekker and Jacob Rhame from Triple-A Las Vegas. Kevin Kaczmarski and Drew Gagnon, last night’s starter, were sent down to create room on the active roster.
- The Mets haven’t scored a series victory in 15 straight series.
