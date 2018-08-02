Steven Matz Is Not Going to Die Just Yet

So what we once thought to be a start where Matz was leaving everything over the middle because he was rushing and he wanted to end the season so fast that if there was a Playstation reset button below the pitching rubber he would have used it, turns out to be an injury.

“An injury? What’s that? I’m not familiar with the term.”

Matz had an MRI after telling Mets people that he had tightness in his forearm. But it was merely diagnosed as “Seven Runs in Two Thirds Of An Inning Disease”. (Because Mets don’t merely have injuries … they have diseases too.)

Steven Matz has indeed avoided the worst. His MRI, according to a source, revealed no structural damage and "just a little inflammation" in his left arm. Mets officials plan to address Matz's status a little later today at Citi Field. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 2, 2018

Also, Mets officials will take this opportunity to bash Yoenis Cespedes and deny that Noah Syndergaard contracted hand, foot and mouth disease because Ray Ramirez planted some “going away presents” in the Mets clubhouse. (Time released, of course.)

There’s every possibility that Matz will hit the disabled list to make room for prized acquisition Bobby Wahl. But at least his arm is still attached to his person. And at least the Mets didn’t let Matz make three more starts before figuring out that maybe he’s pitching lousy because he’s not physically 100%. The Mets need to be judged as if the people running this are playing “Fisher Price My First Baseball Organization”, so let’s take this as progress and move on.