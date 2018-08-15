8/15/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

The New York Mets (50-67) finally got a quality start out of Jason Vargas last night, but it still wasn’t enough to defeat the worst team in baseball. The bullpen, led by Bobby Wahl and Paul Sewald, gave up four runs in two innings to let the Baltimore Orioles (36-84) defeat the Mets 6-3. The Mets will now look to salvage a series split as they wrap up their two game set with the O’s tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 pm from Camden Yards.
The Mets will send red hot right hander Zack Wheeler (7-6, 3.82 ERA) to the mound in search of his sixth consecutive win. Wheeler was sharp again in his last start, allowing only two runs in seven innings to defeat the Miami Marlins last Friday. The Orioles will counter with young righty Dylan Bundy (7-10, 4.70 ERA). Bundy was hammered in his last start, giving up eight runs (seven earned) in five innings against the Boston Red Sox last Friday, but was fortunate enough to escape with a no decision. The Orioles ended up losing a 19-12 slugfest against baseball’s best team.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- DH Todd Frazier
- CF Austin Jackson
- 3B Jose Bautista
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SS Jose Reyes
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler faced the Orioles at Citi Field back on June 6th, tossing seven shutout innings, but didn’t receive a decision in a game the Mets lost 1-0.
- Bundy was the opposing starter in that game, tossing seven shutout innings of his own and picking up a win when the Orioles scored their lone run for him in the top of the eighth inning.
- Todd Frazier will serve as the designated hitter for the Mets tonight and bat fifth.
- Amed Rosario will get a day off today. Jose Reyes will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
- This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Orioles. The Orioles have already won the series, winning the first three meetings of the year between the clubs entering play today.
Comments