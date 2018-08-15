8/15/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

The New York Mets (50-67) finally got a quality start out of Jason Vargas last night, but it still wasn’t enough to defeat the worst team in baseball. The bullpen, led by Bobby Wahl and Paul Sewald, gave up four runs in two innings to let the Baltimore Orioles (36-84) defeat the Mets 6-3. The Mets will now look to salvage a series split as they wrap up their two game set with the O’s tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 pm from Camden Yards.

The Mets will send red hot right hander Zack Wheeler (7-6, 3.82 ERA) to the mound in search of his sixth consecutive win. Wheeler was sharp again in his last start, allowing only two runs in seven innings to defeat the Miami Marlins last Friday. The Orioles will counter with young righty Dylan Bundy (7-10, 4.70 ERA). Bundy was hammered in his last start, giving up eight runs (seven earned) in five innings against the Boston Red Sox last Friday, but was fortunate enough to escape with a no decision. The Orioles ended up losing a 19-12 slugfest against baseball’s best team.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Brandon Nimmo 2B Jeff McNeil 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto DH Todd Frazier CF Austin Jackson 3B Jose Bautista C Kevin Plawecki SS Jose Reyes

Pre-Game Notes: