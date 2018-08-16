8/16/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies, Game 2

The New York Mets (52-67) will get a chance to keep rolling against the Philadelphia Phillies (66-54) quickly. After exploding for 24 runs in the opening game of the doubleheader earlier this afternoon, the Mets will have a chance to go for the sweep in Game 2 with the Phillies. First pitch for tonight’s game is coming soon at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (5-9, 4.35 ERA) to the bump tonight as he returns from the disabled list. Matz last pitched on July 31st, when he gave up seven runs in 0.2 of an inning in a loss to the Washington Nationals, before going on the DL with a pronator strain in his left elbow. The Phillies will counter with right hander Zach Eflin (8-4, 3.57 ERA). Eflin was solid in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the San Diego Padres last Saturday, but got stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- CF Austin Jackson
- RF Jose Bautista
- C Devin Mesoraco
- 3B Jack Reinheimer
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Entering play today, the Mets were 5-3 against the Phillies in 2018, including a 1-1 mark at Citizen’s Bank Park.
- The Mets and Phillies split a four game series the last time these two met at Citi Field in early July.
- Matz has faced the Phillies once this season, giving up one run in five innings at Citizen’s Bank Park back on May 11th, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win the game 3-1.
- Eflin faced the Mets back on July 9th at Citi Field, giving up three runs in five innings of work, and also did not receive a decision for his efforts. The Phillies lost that game 4-3.
- Jeff McNeil, Jose Bautista, and Devin Mesoraco will enter the Mets’ lineup for the second game of the twin bill. McNeil will start at second base and bat second, Bautista will start in right field and bat sixth, and Mesoraco will catch and bat seventh.
- Jack Reinheimer will make his first big league start at third base and bat eighth.
- After today’s doubleheader is complete the Mets will be caught up on any rainouts in their schedule.
