8/16/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies, Game 2

The New York Mets (52-67) will get a chance to keep rolling against the Philadelphia Phillies (66-54) quickly. After exploding for 24 runs in the opening game of the doubleheader earlier this afternoon, the Mets will have a chance to go for the sweep in Game 2 with the Phillies. First pitch for tonight’s game is coming soon at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (5-9, 4.35 ERA) to the bump tonight as he returns from the disabled list. Matz last pitched on July 31st, when he gave up seven runs in 0.2 of an inning in a loss to the Washington Nationals, before going on the DL with a pronator strain in his left elbow. The Phillies will counter with right hander Zach Eflin (8-4, 3.57 ERA). Eflin was solid in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the San Diego Padres last Saturday, but got stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil LF Michael Conforto 1B Wilmer Flores CF Austin Jackson RF Jose Bautista C Devin Mesoraco 3B Jack Reinheimer SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: