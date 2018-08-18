8/18/2018 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

It’s almost over. The road trip created from a blindfolded dart thrower is in its next to last day as the Mets will spend one more day in Philadelphia before heading down to Williamsport. Game time is 4:05 from Citizens Bank Park. If you’re headed there with a kid, that kid will get a Jake Arrieta Players Weekend Shirsey absolutely free.

How To Enjoy

Radio Coverage: 710 WOR or ESPN Deportes 1050 here in New York, and either either 94 WIP or WTTM 1680 in Philadelphia, if you’re at the game with a local radio in hand.

Television Coverage: Yes, the game is on actual television today. But don’t forget that it’s on WPIX and not SNY. It’s also on NBC Sports Philadelphia if you’re in that part of the world.

Internet Coverage: I don’t know, but Facebook can’t hurt you.

The Pitchers

Oh you’re in for a good one. Jacob deGrom goes up against Jake Arrieta today. The Mets are trying to get in deGrom’s good graces all at once as he has received eight runs per game of run support in his last two games. He’s 7-7 with a 1.81 ERA this season which is, as you know, ridiculous.

Jake Arrieta has been up and down in his last two starts … eight scoreless innings against Arizona brought his ERA down to 3.11, but five runs in five innings against San Diego brought his ERA back up to 3.33 as he’s 9-7 on the season.

The Lineups

For the Mets …

Here is how we line up today in Philly. #LGM 🔷🔶⚾️🔶🔷

Rosario – SS

McNeil – 2B

Flores – 1B

Conforto – LF

Frazier – 3B

Jackson – CF

Bautista – RF

Mesoraco – C

deGrom – P pic.twitter.com/EYIGFS0WTC — New York Mets (@Mets) August 18, 2018

And for the team in a pennant race …

Game Notes

deGrom is 2-0 with a 3.13 ERA lifetime at Citizens Bank Park, where hitters only have a .195 average against him with an OPS of .585.

Arrieta is 2-2 all time against the Mets in the regular season with a 1.99 ERA and a WHIP of 0.99.

Austin Jackson is 4-for-6 lifetime against Arrieta.

Jose Bautista, on the other hand, is batting .063 against Arrieta lifetime.

Odubel Herrera is hitting .226 against deGrom lifetime with no home runs and 2 RBI’s.

Wilson Ramos has been a Met killer. He is hitting .297 career against Flushing, with 60 RBI in 263 at-bats. He has hit more home runs against the Mets (12) than against any other opponent.

The Phillies are a beast at home this season …