8/19/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

It took a while, but the New York Mets (53-69) have finally started to support their ace. Jacob deGrom tossed a complete game yesterday to earn his third consecutive win as the Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies (68-55) 3-1. The two teams have now split the first four games of this series, with the fifth game scheduled for tonight, but it will be played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as the second annual Little League Classic. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:08 pm from BB&T Ballpark and will be televised nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (2-8, 8.10 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas finally gave the Mets a quality start on Tuesday, allowing two runs in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, but received a no decision in a game the Mets went on to lose 6-3. The Phillies will counter with right hander Nick Pivetta (7-9, 4.37 ERA). Pivetta was also sharp in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, but was stuck with a no decision for his efforts. The Phillies ended up losing that game 2-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier CF Austin Jackson RF Jose Bautista C Kevin Plawecki SP Jason Vargas

Pre-Game Notes: