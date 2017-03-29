There’s a lot of stuff going on right now in the hockey world. First former University of North Dakota All-American forward, Brock Boeser scored his second NHL goal in his home debut. Boeser had made a good transition from college hockey to the NHL.

.@BBoeser16 scores in his first NHL game and now has his first @RogersArena in this @REMAX Move of the Game. pic.twitter.com/SChka8LIVb — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 29, 2017

Tucker Poolman Has Options

Yesterday on TSN.CA, Bob McKenzie informed us that Tucker Poolman will have surgery on his injured shoulder that will keep him out for 4-6 months.

We also find out that Poolman has options, if he went back to school, he could become an unrestricted free agent (Like Philly’s Matt Read) and wouldn’t have to sign an entry-level deal. There’s no decision about Poolman’s future coming anytime soon.

From the Winnipeg FreePress: The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks defenceman told the Free Press Sunday afternoon an injury to his left shoulder has forced him to put off any decision about his hockey future.

Of course, UND fans like the option of Poolman returning to college best. You can follow the discussion over on Hockey’s Future. It looks like Poolman will still sign with the Jets and not return to college. That’s option is still there, though. (Here’s the video from TSN)

just spoke to Tucker Poolman camp, MRI today, surgery Friday. "intent is still to sign with (#nhljets)," recovery period unknown — gary lawless (@garylawless) March 27, 2017

The Exodus Begins in Boston

The Boston University Terriers have lost two of their top players. Clayton Keller and Charlie McAvoy will forego their college hockey eligibility; Keller has already signed and made his debut with the Phoenix Coyotes. Charlie McAvoy will sign an ATO and join the Providence Bruins.

Charlie McAvoy will forego the rest of his college career and will sign an ATO, per Don Sweeney. — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) March 29, 2017

On Monday night, Keller impressed the Coyotes with his play during his debut.

“Solid,” coach Dave Tippett told the media after the game. “He looks like a good player. He’s got good skill. He’s certainly not worried about getting into any confrontations. He plays hard along the wall. He’s not a big guy, but he competes hard. He looks like a hockey player. He’s got great hockey sense. You watch how he manages a game between line changes, just managing the puck, it was a good start for him.”

Keller talked to the media after the game.