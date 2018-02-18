At times, goalies are a lightning rod or scapegoat for all that ails a hockey team. Defensive miscues and mistakes end up in the back of the net. During the 2017-18 season, University of North Dakota senior goalie Cam Johnson had taken his fair share of heat from the hometown fans.

On Saturday night, the former All-American goalie, Johnson re-emerged from his two-game hiatus to lead the Fighting Hawks to an impressive 3-0 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. I don’t think it’s an understatement to say that Saturday’s 26-save shutout was one of his best games of the season.

Baxter Arena has been like a second home for Johnson. With the 3-0 win, Johnson is 5-0-0 in Baxter Arena.

With the win, Johnson is 9-6-5, 2.08 GAA and .909 save percentage. If you’ve been paying attention, you know that Johnson is getting hot at the right time. Since the two-game series against the Denver Pioneers, Johnson is 1-0-2, 1.65 GAA and .927 save percentage.

It’s all good right?

Bad things, it’s a lot of bad things that they’re wishin’ and wishin’ on me… 💎 @ Ox Bow Inn https://t.co/OvbteAPiyW — Cam Johnson (@itsyaboiiceej) February 17, 2018

When I saw this post on Cam Johnson’s Instagram account, it reminded me of this blog post from last season.

A week ago, after backstopping the Fighting Hawks to a 1-1 tie against the Denver Pioneers, Johnson said that he was taking a break from social media. The fans of opposing teams were trolling him on Twitter.

“I see everything, I deleted Twitter,” Johnson said. “I was getting tagged by a lot of people, it was really irritating. I just figured I would get rid of it.”

After shutting out the St. Cloud State in back-to-back games, Johnson made his return to Twitter and tweeted: “I’m baaaaaaack.”

And that he is. With last weekend’s outstanding performance, Johnson is now 7-4-2 with a 2.07 GAA and .915 save percentage. Johnson is giving the fans reason to tweet and this time, the tweets are more positive.