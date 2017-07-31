Posted byon
While Minnesota Golden Gophers incoming freshman forward Casey Mittelstadt can’t do a single pull up (*not that it matters), he’s been pretty impressive on the ice.
Yeah! This happened on Saturday at the World Junior Summer Showcase. On Saturday against team Finland, Mittelstadt scored a goal and an assist in Team USA White’s 4-2 victory. If Mittelstadt keeps playing like this, he’s going to be a one and done like Phil Kessel.
Here’s a sample of what UND fans “might” see during their series against the Gophers on November 4-5, 2016. Big Ten goalies beware.
UND incoming freshman Grant Mishmash is also participating in the WJSS. (Link to the roster)
*Mandatory dig against the Gophers…just kidding.