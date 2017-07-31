While Minnesota Golden Gophers incoming freshman forward Casey Mittelstadt can’t do a single pull up (*not that it matters), he’s been pretty impressive on the ice.

Yeah! This happened on Saturday at the World Junior Summer Showcase. On Saturday against team Finland, Mittelstadt scored a goal and an assist in Team USA White’s 4-2 victory. If Mittelstadt keeps playing like this, he’s going to be a one and done like Phil Kessel.

BEAUTIFUL goal by Casey Mittelstadt for USA to take a 4-2 lead pic.twitter.com/AeybEjcqXG — SabresFanatics (@SabresFanatics) July 29, 2017

Here’s a sample of what UND fans “might” see during their series against the Gophers on November 4-5, 2016. Big Ten goalies beware.

UND incoming freshman Grant Mishmash is also participating in the WJSS. (Link to the roster)

Grant Mismash (NSH), Logan Brown (OTT), Casey Mittelstadt (BUF), Kailer Yamamoto (EDM) each w/ 2 shots thru 2 periods vs FIN — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) July 29, 2017

*Mandatory dig against the Gophers…just kidding.