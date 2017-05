Tonight, on the Coach’s Corner Don Cherry destroyed Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bonino for his award winning performance at the end of Wednesday’s game.

“He’s not a good hockey player,” Cherry said. “That’s not the Canadian way.”

Good stuff by Grapes, however, Bonino is an American. Looking at his NHL profile, Bonino is from Hartford, Connecticut. That being said, diving and embellishing isn’t the American way either.