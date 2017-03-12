The Boston Bruins acquired former Fighting Sioux forward Drew Stafford from the Winnipeg Jets at the NHL trade deadline. That move is paying dividends for the Bruins. Today, against the Philadelphia Flyers, Stafford scored the game-winning goal with 5.9 seconds remaining in the game.

Stafford has played in four games with the Bruins and scored (2g-2a—4pts), he’s also a plus-five.

Watch the full version of Stafford's GWG: pic.twitter.com/if8398SYfc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 11, 2017

Stafford described his game-winning goal. Hey, just put the puck on net and sometimes good things happen.

“The chances that you get, you just take it and ride with it, really,” Stafford told the media after the game. “The way this game was, we were pretty sloppy throughout. It was kind of a tough one for us. But, this team – I’ve only been here for a few games- but you can tell that they know how to win games.

“Even when you’re not playing your best, you find a way to win and you find a way – whether it’s by a lucky bounce like that -99 out of a 100 times, it’s not going to go in. So, those kinds of breaks, you’ll take those, especially when things might not be going your way a certain night.”