Yesterday, ESPN responded to the charges from Adrienne Lawrence, the woman who accused John Buccigross of sexually harassing her. ESPN investigated the matter and considers Buccigross’s relationship with Lawrence to be consensual. You can read the text message exchange here.

“We conducted a thorough investigation and found these claims to be entirely without merit. Lawrence was hired into a two-year talent development program and was told that her contract would not be renewed at the conclusion of the training program. At that same time, ESPN also told 100 other talent with substantially more experience, that their contracts would not be renewed. The company will vigorously defend its position and we are confident we will prevail in court.” -Katina Arnold, ESPN Spokeswoman.

I have a feeling this story isn’t going to go away anytime soon. If you go on Twitter, you will see that Miko Grimes has tweeted out a few things. Grimes has obtained/discovered a few other pieces of evidence that weren’t included in ESPN’s response to the Boston Globe article. You can follow the exchanges on her twitter feed.

So @buccigross reached out June 2016 as a "mentor" but was sending shirtless, UNSOLICITED selfies & heart eyed CREEPY screenshots by Sept!🤢

Hey @buccigross did u use "mentorship" to shoot your shot? Why were u texting Ms. Lawrence pics from HER social media with 😍😍😍under it?🤔🤔🤔

Hey @espn why leave this out?🤔Are u saying UNSOLICITED shirtless selfies are a part of "mentorship" & "friendly" @claytravis u got hustled!

Speaking of Clay Travis from Outkick the Coverage, he had this post on his blog today.

By running this article and taking these texted words totally out of context — the woman responds to the shirtless photo by scheduling a date and sending her own photo — they failed their readers and they also failed the larger story they were trying to tell — about the challenges for pregnant women in the workplace and the way ESPN, and other companies too, are failing those women in our modern workplace. Furthermore, I’m actually left more interested in the question they didn’t examine — what happens in situations like these where women falsely accuse men of sexual harassment when the men have done nothing wrong? Buccigross has been publicly shamed for doing nothing inappropriate at all. Shouldn’t the woman hear bear some public consequence for falsely alleging sexual harassment?

