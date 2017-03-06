In all levels of hockey, abuse of on-ice officials is strictly forbidden. In the NHL it will get you a 10-game suspension. Just ask Ducks forward Antoine Vermette who was given a 10-games suspension for slashing an NHL official.

Last Saturday night, St. Cloud State forward Will Borgen shoved an NCHC on-ice official. I think the NCHC would have to review the play in question and will have no choice but to suspend Borgen for a game or two.

If the NCHC doesn’t suspend him, it will put their credibility in serious jeopardy. Obviously, this isn’t the NHL, so he probably won’t be suspended for 10 games, but Borgen needs to feel some pain in this situation. There’s no reason he should see the ice this weekend when SCSU take on UND in the first round of the NCHC playoffs.

I will let Huskies beat writer Mick Hatten describe it for you.

Sophomore defenseman Will Borgen slashed a Colorado College player after the whistle and then made contact with an official on the ice and received a game misconduct. Borgen’s actions will be reviewed by the NCHC and he could receive a suspension for his actions. As Borgen was going off the ice, Huskies freshman defenseman Jack Ahcan punched a Colorado College player and received a roughing penalty and then Colorado College captain Sam Rothstein slashed St. Cloud State’s Judd Peterson several times and received a minor penalty. (Link to the Article)

I must say that I agree with Brad.